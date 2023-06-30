Breast Biopsy Device Market Witnesses Remarkable Growth to Reach USD 4.73 Billion by 2032 with a Steady CAGR of 9%

Reports And Data

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast biopsy device market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. In 2022, the market size was estimated to be USD 2.18 billion, and it is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2032, with a steady revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% throughout the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer and growing awareness among women regarding the importance of early detection are key factors driving the growth of market revenues. Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in women worldwide, with over 2 million new cases reported annually. The utilization of breast biopsy devices is crucial for the detection and management of breast cancer, thereby contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

Technological advancements have played a significant role in the expansion of the breast biopsy device market. The introduction of vacuum-assisted biopsy equipment, for instance, has led to reduced invasiveness, improved accuracy, and faster procedures. These technological developments have enhanced the efficiency of breast biopsy procedures, resulting in increased adoption of such devices.

Moreover, there is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients, which has further fueled the demand for breast biopsy devices. Minimally invasive techniques offer advantages such as reduced patient discomfort, shorter recovery times, and smaller incisions, leading to improved patient outcomes.

The improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries has also contributed to the increased utilization of breast biopsy equipment. The availability of advanced medical facilities and the rising focus on women's health in these regions have created opportunities for market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The breast biopsy device market can be segmented based on product type outlook and end-use outlook.

In terms of product type, the market includes core needle biopsy, fine needle aspiration biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy, and others. Core needle biopsy is a commonly used technique that involves removing a small sample of breast tissue using a hollow needle. Fine needle aspiration biopsy uses a thin needle to extract fluid or cells from a breast lump. Vacuum-assisted biopsy utilizes a suction device to collect tissue samples for examination. Other types of biopsy devices may include advanced technologies or specialized procedures.

Based on end-use outlook, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others. Hospitals are the primary end-users of breast biopsy devices, as they provide comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. Diagnostic centers focus on specialized imaging and diagnostic procedures, including breast biopsies. Research institutes play a vital role in the development of new techniques and technologies related to breast biopsy. Other end-users may include outpatient clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices.

The market has a global scope and is segmented into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are significant contributors to market growth due to the high prevalence of breast cancer and well-established healthcare infrastructure. In Europe, countries like the U.K., Germany, France, and BENELUX are witnessing advancements in breast biopsy technology and increased awareness about early detection. The Asia Pacific region, including countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing rapid market growth due to the rising incidence of breast cancer and improving healthcare facilities. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa also contribute to the market's growth with increasing healthcare expenditure and efforts to enhance breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Hologic, Inc. completed the acquisition of SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, a renowned provider of biopsy markers, biopsy site markers, and localization technologies for breast cancer diagnostics. This strategic move by Hologic aims to fortify its position in the breast biopsy market by broadening its product portfolio and enhancing its expertise in biopsy site marking and localization.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) made a significant announcement in 2020 with the introduction of its advanced biopsy system, the BD Phoenix Automated Microbiology System. This innovative system enables rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of microorganisms, thereby improving the efficiency and accuracy of breast cancer diagnosis. It empowers clinicians to make well-informed treatment decisions for better patient outcomes.

R. Bard, Inc. launched its state-of-the-art VACORA biopsy system in 2020, specifically designed to deliver high-quality tissue samples while minimizing tissue damage. The system's compact design and fully automated procedure facilitate faster and more efficient biopsies, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient experience.

In the same year, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH unveiled its revolutionary Mammotome® Revolve® biopsy system. This cutting-edge system offers faster and more precise breast tissue sampling, thanks to its rotating core mechanism that enhances tissue capture. The compact design of the device allows for easier maneuverability during procedures, ultimately contributing to increased patient comfort.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. expanded its presence in the breast biopsy market through the acquisition of the biopsy device product portfolio of Rex Medical, L.P. in 2020. This strategic acquisition enhances Argon's product offerings and strengthens its capabilities in developing innovative biopsy devices, further solidifying its position in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Hologic, Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), C. R. Bard, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Planmed Oy, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, and Medtronic are key players in the competitive landscape of the breast biopsy device market.

Hologic, Inc. is a prominent player known for its comprehensive range of breast biopsy devices and advanced diagnostic solutions. The company focuses on enhancing its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and innovations to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

BD is a leading medical technology company that offers a diverse portfolio of biopsy systems, including automated microbiology systems for rapid identification and testing. BD emphasizes technological advancements to provide efficient and accurate breast cancer diagnosis solutions.

R. Bard, Inc. specializes in the development and manufacturing of innovative biopsy systems. The company's VACORA biopsy system stands out with its ability to provide high-quality tissue samples while minimizing tissue damage, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH is recognized for its Mammotome® Revolve® biopsy system, which offers faster and more precise breast tissue sampling. The company focuses on delivering advanced technologies that enhance tissue capture and patient comfort during biopsy procedures.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. has strengthened its presence in the breast biopsy market through strategic acquisitions, expanding its product offerings and capabilities in developing innovative biopsy devices.

Planmed Oy, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, and Medtronic are also significant players in the market, contributing to the competitive landscape with their diverse range of breast biopsy devices and commitment to advancing healthcare technologies.

Overall, these key players are at the forefront of innovation, product development, and strategic initiatives in the breast biopsy device market, striving to provide healthcare professionals with effective tools for accurate diagnosis and improved patient care.

In conclusion, the global Breast Biopsy Device Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

