Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive axle and propeller shaft market. As per TBRC’s automotive axle and propeller shaft market forecast, the automotive axle and propeller shaft market size is predicted to reach a value of $39.72 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for comfortable and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the automotive axle and propeller shaft market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive axle and propeller shaft market share. Major players in the market include Dana Corporation, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Gelenkwellen-Service GmbH, GKN-Walterscheid GmbH, Hyundai Wia Corporation, IFA Rotorion, JTEKT Corporation, Meritor Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Korea Flange Co. Ltd., Wahan Engineering Corporation, Automotive Axles Limited.
Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Segments
1) By Type: Single Piece, Multi Piece
2) By Propeller Shaft Type: Front Propeller, Inter-Axle, Rear Propeller
3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles
4) By Material: Alloy, Carbon Fiber
5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket
This type of automobile axle is a rod or a shaft that rotates the wheels and supports the vehicle's entire weight, whereas propeller shafts are a component of an axle system that helps to transmit torque between the transmissions. This type of automobile axle and propeller shaft are used to transmit and provide torque and rotation to the wheels of the vehicle.
The Table Of Content For The Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
