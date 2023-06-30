Hexane Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hexane Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Hexane Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hexane market analysis. As per TBRC’s hexane market forecast, the hexane market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.72 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6% through the forecast period.

The increase in production of edible oil is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the hexane market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Mil-Spec Industries Corp., GFS Chemicals, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Rompetrol S.A., Junyuan Petroleum Group, AquaPhoenix Scientific.

Hexane Market Segments

1) By Type: N-Hexane, Isohexane, Neohexane

2) By Grade: Polymer Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades

3) By Application: Industrial Solvents, Edible Oil Extractants, Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Other Applications

This type of chemical is a colorless, flammable liquid that is used as a solvent and is created from the distillation of petroleum. It is commonly used as a non-polar solvent that is very volatile, inexpensive, generally safe, and easily evaporated.

