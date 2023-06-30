Hexane Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Hexane Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Hexane Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hexane market analysis. As per TBRC’s hexane market forecast, the hexane market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.72 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6% through the forecast period.
The increase in production of edible oil is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the hexane market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Mil-Spec Industries Corp., GFS Chemicals, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Rompetrol S.A., Junyuan Petroleum Group, AquaPhoenix Scientific.
Hexane Market Segments
1) By Type: N-Hexane, Isohexane, Neohexane
2) By Grade: Polymer Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades
3) By Application: Industrial Solvents, Edible Oil Extractants, Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Other Applications
This type of chemical is a colorless, flammable liquid that is used as a solvent and is created from the distillation of petroleum. It is commonly used as a non-polar solvent that is very volatile, inexpensive, generally safe, and easily evaporated.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Hexane Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hexane Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
