TELF AG Welcomes New Member to the Board of Directors

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lugano, Switzerland – TELF AG is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Slaboszewicz to its board of directors. With vast experience in the finance industry, Mr. Slaboszewicz brings valuable expertise and leadership to tackle the global financial challenges companies face in the commodities sector as they forge ahead.Mr. Slaboszewicz has an extensive background in commodity finance, having held prominent positions at renowned financial institutions such as BNP Paribas, Banque Indosuez, and Bank of America. With an exceptional track record of identifying, supporting, and cultivating significant relationships for these banks, Chris has served as an advisor and/or board member for several commodity trading companies."I look forward to working with the Telf AG team that has been well-known to me for many years. ," stated Christopher. "We will be focussing on ensuring the future development and growth of the group, working hand in hand with the commodity finance community to continue providing the most competitive and class-leading combination of supply and logistics solutions to our global customer base."The President of TELF AG expressed his delight at welcoming Christopher to the TELF AG family, remarking, "We are delighted to welcome Christopher to the TELF AG family. His extensive experience in the finance industry will bring a new perspective to our Board of Directors and be an asset to our company."For more information about TELF AG and its innovative offerings, please visit the official website at www.telf.ch About Telf AG:TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

