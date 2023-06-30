Smart Camera Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2030 | XIMEA GmbH, Canon Inc.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study, The global smart camera market is estimated to account for US$ 8,203.1 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% % over the forecasted period 2019-27.

The smart camera market refers to the industry that involves the production, sale, and utilization of intelligent or smart cameras. Smart cameras are advanced imaging devices equipped with embedded processors, sensors, and software algorithms, enabling them to capture, process, and analyze images or video in real-time.

Smart cameras offer various features and functionalities that go beyond traditional surveillance cameras. They typically incorporate elements of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and computer vision technologies to provide enhanced capabilities such as object recognition, facial recognition, motion detection, and tracking. These cameras can automatically detect and analyze specific events or patterns, enabling them to perform tasks like identifying individuals, monitoring traffic, detecting anomalies, and more.

The report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis presented by region and country, type and application. As the market is constantly changing, the report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided. In addition, the report provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players operating in the market include:

✧ XIMEA GmbH

✧ Fujifilm Corporation

✧ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

✧ Matrox Imaging

✧ Canon Inc.

✧ Vision Components GmbH

✧ Nikon Corporation

✧ Microscan Systems Inc.

✧ Sony Corporation

✧ Hero Electronix Polaroid Corporation

✧ Panasonic Corporation

✧ Olympus Corporation.

These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Smart Camera Market By Component:

◘ Image Sensor

◘ Memory

◘ Processor

◘ Communication Interface

◘ Lenses

◘ Display

◘ Others

Global Smart Camera Market By Application:

◘ Transportation & Automotive

◘ Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

◘ Food & Beverages

◘ Military & Defense

◘ Commercial Area

◘ Consumer Segment

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Features:

◘ Global Smart Camera market size and forecasts, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices, 2018-2030

◘ Global Market by size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices, 2018-2030

◘ Market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices, 2018-2030

◘ Global Market shares of main players, shipments in revenue, sales quantity, and ASP, 2018-2023

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

◘ To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

◘ To assess the Market potential growth

◘ To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

◘ To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

◘ This report profiles key players in the global Smart Camera market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

Recent Developments:

◘ The increasing use of AI and machine learning in smart cameras. AI and machine learning are being used to improve the capabilities of smart cameras. For example, AI can be used to identify objects and people in images, and machine learning can be used to learn patterns and behaviors. This is leading to new applications for smart cameras, such as facial recognition and object detection.

◘ The development of new smart camera features. Smart cameras are increasingly being equipped with new features, such as facial recognition, object detection, and thermal imaging. These features are making smart cameras more versatile and useful for a wider range of applications.

◘ The growth of the smart home market. The smart home market is a major driver of the growth of the smart camera market. Smart cameras are being used in smart homes for security, surveillance, and other purposes.

◘ The growth of the IoT market. The IoT market is another major driver of the growth of the smart camera market. Smart cameras are being used to monitor and control devices in the IoT.

◘ The increasing demand for high-resolution cameras. As smart cameras become more popular, there is an increasing demand for high-resolution cameras. This is because high-resolution cameras provide better image quality, which is essential for security and surveillance applications.

