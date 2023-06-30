Claudette Carter, Acclaimed Author of 'Walker's Way,' Thanks LATFOB 2023 Attendees and Book Lovers
Claudette Carter, Acclaimed Author of 'Walker's Way,' Thanks LATFOB 2023 Attendees and Book LoversLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudette Carter, the accomplished author of 'Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life?', extends her heartfelt gratitude to the attendees and book enthusiasts who contributed to the success of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023. The two-day event, held at the University of Southern California on April 22-23, showcased Carter's 100-page work—a compelling true story of love, courage, and humility.
'Walker's Way' tells the inspiring story of Walker Carter, whose life is marked by sports achievements and teachings of true love based on God's word, the Bible, which touched many. Walker's actions demonstrated love for people regardless of race, as he sought to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.
Overwhelmed by her book's positive reception at the event, Carter expresses her gratitude to the organizers for offering her the opportunity to reach a diverse range of audience members.
In response to the outpouring of support, Carter pledges to continue crafting stories that intertwine human realities with faith.
Walker’s Way: How Are You Walking With Your Life? remains available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
For an even more insightful experience, Claudette Carter invites you to explore her interview with MainSpring Books, capturing the essence of his spirited participation at the 2023 LA Times Festival of Books. To further dive into the depth of her profound thoughts and inspirational journey, Carter encourages you to visit her official website https://booksbyclaudettecarter.com/, offering a rich panorama of her literary world and serves as a beacon of wisdom for those navigating the vast seas of life.
MainSpring Books - Claudette Carter's Unforgettable Author Interview at the LATFoB 2023