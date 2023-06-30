Mediforum given green light to proceed Clinical Trials of its Non-Narcotic Analgesic MF-018
Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Korea approves Mediforum’s phase 2 clinical trial for its non-opioid pain-reliever MF-018 on June 20th.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the global increase in cancer patients resulting from the aging population, there is a growing demand for painkillers to alleviate cancer-related pain. Cancer pain can arise from various sources, such as tumors pressing on bones, nerves, or organs, cancer treatment drugs, or radiotherapy. Excessive pain caused by chemotherapy often leads to discontinuation of treatment and a decline in the patient's quality of life.
Narcotic analgesics, particularly opioids, are commonly prescribed for cancer pain relief. While opioids effectively alleviate pain and are commonly used for postoperative and chronic pain like arthritis, they come with significant side effects, with their addictive nature being the primary cause of the opioid overdose epidemic. In 2022, drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000, exceeding the combined deaths from motor vehicle accidents and firearms.
To address these societal issues, a non-narcotic pain reliever called MF-018 is being developed, utilizing a cinnamon extract as its base. Being derived from natural compounds, MF-018 is expected to have limited side effects.
Drugs used in chemotherapy come with a long list of devastating side effects, including anemia, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, infections, neurological changes, fatigue, hair loss, infertility, pain and peripheral neuropathy. Cancer pain from chemotherapy is caused by damage to the peripheral nerves, most commonly from activation of glia cells belonging to the immune system of the central nervous system and inflammatory effects such as IL-1β and TNF-α secreted by glia cells. It is assumed the cytokine storm cause hyperexcitation of nerve cells, resulting in neuropathic pain, and is often accompanied by motor and autonomic changes.
These symptoms often manifests in tingling, numbness, altered touch sensation, paresthesias and dysesthesias and in more serious cases, include spontaneous burning, shooting or electric shock-like pain as well as mechanical or thermal allodynia or hyperalgesia. As it further progresses, it can lead to a loss of sensory perception, with cancer patients suffering from chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy are three times more likely to fall. MF-018 suppresses spinal cord glial cell activation and inflammatory cytokines through cinnamic acid, which has analgesic properties.
MF-018 was derived through extraction method and formulation research, pharmacological efficacy and neuroimmune mechanism verification, stability establishment, and clinical trial design through industry-university partnership and research by Mediforum and Kyunghee University. The clinical design of MF-018 approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety this time is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of MF-018 and explore the effective dosage for patients with chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. The test is conducted at four hospital institutions, including Kyungkee University Hospital.
Mediforum is a bio-tech firm out of Seoul, Korea that is leading the race to find a treatment for Alzheimer's dementia with a focus on producing safe and effective drugs and supplements without the harmful side-effects common in drugs today. The company is the first to reach the 3rd phase clinical trial in Korea for the treatment of Alzheimer's dementia and the first Korean bio-tech company to list on NASDAQ.
Mediforum was born out of researchers working at leading universities in Korea in the field of medicine and traditional medicine. Their mission has been one of producing effective and safe supplements and drugs utilitizing naturally sourced compounds and testing them vigorously utilizing western clinical trial methodology. Having seen the long list of side-effects associated with the vast majority of intervention strategies for Alzheimer's and cancer, Mediforum is leading the way to produce supplements and drugs to improve the quality of life for those suffering from such conditions. The company also offers a vast lineup of rapid PCR diagnostics test kits for HPV and STDs and other genetic biomarkers and conditions.
