Next Level Genomics launches dedicated PacBio long-read NGS sequencing services in Singapore.

Logo of Next Level Genomics

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Next Level Genomics Pte Ltd officially launched their dedicated PacBio long-read NGS sequencing services to the Singapore research community during the recent PacBio HiFi Sequencing Experience Tour Roadshow Event held at Science Park 2 on May 8, 2023. Next Level Genomics was created to provide long-read sequencing to all labs involved in whole genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, single-cell RNA sequencing, microbiome and targeted sequencing.

The PacBio Event featured the introduction of Revio, the newest HiFi, long-read sequencing system, to Singapore. Next Level Genomics will be the first service provider in Singapore to have the new high-throughput, lower-cost Revio sequencing system and offer Revio services in their Singapore lab to go along with their existing PacBio Sequel IIe system already installed and in use. PacBio's HiFi sequencing chemistry provides unparalleled accuracy to their groundbreaking long-read technology that accelerates scientific discoveries and provides solutions for complex genomic challenges.

Dr David Klinzing, the Chief Technology Officer of Next Level Genomics’ is a 30-year veteran of DNA sequencing in the US, Philippines and Singapore. He stated, "We're excited to bring the latest systems from PacBio and their long-read technology to the research community in Singapore and hope that every researcher feels that Next Level Genomics' lab is an extension of their existing lab and available for their use and benefit to accelerate their research."

Jason Kang, Vice President & General Manager, Asia Pacific at PacBio said “I am excited to see Next Level Genomics become Southeast Asia's first Revio customer. I know that Revio will further elevate their research and service offerings by providing more complete genome information of all species.”

Next Level Genomics Pte Ltd is located at the Life Science Incubator in the International Business Park. A full description of their services and contact information can be found at www.NextLevelGenomics.com