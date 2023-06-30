Kim Jones of Kandied Bakery Empowers Entrepreneurs with Custom Cake Design In Person and Virtual Classes
Do what you love, and you'll never work another day”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Jones, a self-taught and highly skilled baker, has transformed her lifelong passion for baking into a thriving business known as Kandied Bakery. With a commitment to helping others turn their hobbies into successful ventures, Jones now offers in-person and/or virtual classes for entrepreneurs interested in pursuing their dreams of becoming professional bakers. Through her expertise and dedication, Jones aims to inspire individuals to overcome adversity and embrace their creative talents. Growing up in a household where her mother crafted delectable cakes and desserts from scratch, Jones's love for freshly baked treats ignited at a young age. Her childhood hobby gradually blossomed into a lifelong passion, propelling her to discover her true calling and purpose.
— Kim Jones
Jones is eager to provide valuable guidance and knowledge to aspiring bakers. As a successful entrepreneur, she recognizes the importance of sharing her expertise with others seeking to follow a similar path. Jones classes are specifically designed to empower minorities and small business owners, enabling them to transform their passion for baking into a profitable enterprise. Jones strives to help brides seeking custom cake designs for their special day, event planners interested in networking opportunities, and individuals eager to learn the art of cake making. Jones hopes to inspire budding entrepreneurs to realize their potential and embrace the possibilities within the baking industry. Kim Jones wants to remind everyone of the power of dedication and the belief that one can achieve anything with the right mindset. Her journey exemplifies the adage that passion and perseverance can lead to remarkable success.
Jone's story shows that overcoming adversity and pursuing one's dreams can result in a fulfilling and rewarding career. With over 34 five-star ratings on her Facebook business page and more than 100 on her Instagram, Jones is celebrated for her moist and delicious cakes and stunning designs. Whether clients are looking for a specific style or seeking to learn the art of cake making, Kim's expertise makes her the ideal choice. Kim welcomes everyone to book a one-on-one class to kickstart their baking business. By taking advantage of her knowledge and experience, aspiring bakers can learn the necessary skills to turn their passion into a lucrative profession.
Jones shares that she recently baked a cake to accommodate celebrity Summer Reign Henning's last-minute request. Jones says "It was more than a pleasure" and mentions how much fun she had baking this beautiful cake from scratch. Jones expresses in some of her posts how important it is to make her customers feel happy and like they matter.
Unlike many others in the industry, Jones excels in various cake styles and does not limit herself to a single niche. This unique quality sets her apart and makes her the go-to choice for those seeking distinctive and customized cake designs. Jones said, "Do what you love, and you'll never work another day!" This personal quote encapsulates her passion and commitment to her craft. Through her classes and delectable creations, She invites others to share in the joy and fulfillment that comes from pursuing their dreams.
For further information or to book a class with Kim Jones at Kandied Bakery, at 813-702-1360 or by email at thekandiedbakery@gmail.com
