Michael Agnello Jewelers Revitalizes Sentimentality in Jewelry with the Tennyson Heart Necklace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry has long been treasured for its aesthetic allure and sentimental value. In recent years, there's been a growing trend to imbue such precious objects with deeper, more personal meaning. Renowned jeweler, Michael Agnello, has added a unique twist to this trend with his latest creation: the Tennyson Heart Necklace.
This beautifully crafted 14-karat gold pendant, designed by Michael Agnello and inspired by a Metro Detroit resident named Judy, celebrates the profound bonds of love and friendship. The heart-shaped pendant is intentionally designed with a missing piece, symbolizing the profound space left in one's heart by a loved one's passing.
The Tennyson Heart is named after famed poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, who famously wrote 'Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” Like Tennyson's enduring themes of courage, spirituality, and the power of persevering through grief, this necklace allows the wearer to celebrate and honor the love they had, even in the face of loss.
Moreover, each purchase of the Tennyson Heart necklace supports a crucial cause. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Michigan Fallen Police Officers Memorial Fund, a tribute to Judy's late husband, a Grosse Pointe Officer who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.
Michael Agnello Jewelers is a pillar in the community and has been providing its customers with beautifully crafted jewelry since 1996. Michael Agnello's commitment to his craft has won him several design awards and the loyalty of countless customers.
The Tennyson Heart necklace is a perfect symbol of the mission of Agnello Jewelers: to create stunning pieces that not only delight the eyes but also capture the profound narratives of human experience.
For more information or to order the Tennyson Heart necklace, please visit Michael Agnello Jewelers at 31500 Harper Ave. in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, or call (586) 294-7730.
