Market Analysis on Aluminum Window Profile market, Zirconium Metal market and Pitch Coke market forecasted till 2030

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary:

Global Aluminum Window Profile market was valued at USD 9.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period. The rise in construction activities and the demand for energy-efficient buildings and eco-friendly materials are driving the demand for Aluminum Window Profile. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market due to rapid urbanization, growing disposable income, and the rise in construction activities. However, the fluctuating prices of aluminum and the availability of alternative materials may hinder the market growth. The market is highly competitive with key players being CHINA SURFACE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, FENG LU ALUMINUM, and XIN HE ALU GROUP.

The global aluminum window profile market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of a few key players operating in the industry. Some of the top companies operating in the market are Norsk Hydro, Xingfa Alum, LIXIL, YKK AP, Galuminium Group, Corialis, Alumil, Fujian Nanping Aluminium, AluK Group, JMA, Fujian Minfa Aluminum, FENAN Group, Guangdong Fenglv, Arconic, Xinhe, Golden Aluminum, Grupa Kety, Hueck, LPSK, ETEM, and RAICO.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Norsk Hydro - USD 21.54 billion in 2020

- LIXIL - USD 13.74 billion in 2020

- YKK AP - USD 1.6 billion in 2019

- Alumil - USD 218 million in 2019

Aluminum Window Profile market is segmented based on the type of profile. Two popular types of aluminum window profiles are Flat Window Profile and Sliding Window Profile. Flat Window Profile is a simple and versatile design that can be used for a variety of window styles including casement, awning, and fixed windows. It is a flat and narrow frame with a small profile that provides maximum visibility. This type of profile is commonly used in modern architecture, where minimalist design is key.

Aluminum window profiles are extensively used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. In residential buildings, aluminum window profiles are used for various purposes such as windows, doors, and curtain walls. Commercial buildings such as offices, malls, and hotels also use aluminum window profiles for the same purposes. In industrial buildings, aluminum window profiles are used for high-performance windows and doors, as they offer excellent strength and durability.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Aluminum Window Profile market with a market share of over 40% in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions in countries like China, India, and Japan. Europe is expected to follow with a market share of around 25%, driven by the growth of the construction industry and rising demand for energy-efficient solutions. North America and Latin America are also expected to witness significant growth in the Aluminum Window Profile market, with a market share of around 20% and 10%, respectively. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to have a relatively smaller market share of around 5%, due to the slower adoption of sustainable building solutions. However, as countries in this region continue to focus on infrastructure development, the Aluminum Window Profile market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/aluminum-window-profile-r199



Executive Summary:

The global Zirconium Metal market research reports suggest that the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The increasing demand for Zirconium Metal in several end-use industries such as aerospace, nuclear, and chemical industries is the primary driver of market growth. The report also predicts the rise in demand for Zirconium Metal from emerging economies like China and India, and the growth of the nuclear power industry. The global market size of Zirconium Metal is expected to reach USD 691.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2023 to 2030.

The global zirconium metal market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of various regional and international players. Some of the major companies operating in the zirconium metal market include ATI Metals, Western Zirconium, Cezus-Areva, Chepetsky Mechanical Plant, State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium, Guangdong Orient Zirconic, CNNC Jinghuan, Nuclear Fuel Complex, and others.

These companies use zirconium metal for various applications such as nuclear fuel, chemical processing, aerospace, and medical implants. The growing demand for zirconium metal in these industries is expected to drive the growth of the zirconium metal market in the coming years. The sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- ATI Metals: USD 2.81 billion

- Western Zirconium: USD 107 million

- Cezus-Areva: USD 250 million

- State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium: USD 95 million

Zirconium metal is available in two main types: nuclear grade and industrial grade. Nuclear grade zirconium is highly purified to meet stringent requirements for use in nuclear reactors and medical equipment. The purity of nuclear-grade zirconium is crucial for preventing the release of radioactive isotopes and ensuring the safe operation of nuclear facilities. Industrial grade zirconium, on the other hand, is more widely used in a variety of applications, such as chemical processing, aerospace, and electronics.

Zirconium metal finds its application in several industries such as chemical processing, nuclear reactors, military industry, and many others. In chemical processing, zirconium is widely used as a corrosion-resistant material due to its inertness and non-reactivity with most chemicals. In nuclear reactors, zirconium is used to make fuel rods, which act as a protective barrier between nuclear fuels and the coolant. In the military industry, zirconium is used to manufacture armor plates for military vehicles and personal protective equipment for soldiers.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Zirconium Metal market, with a projected market share of around 50% by 2026. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for Zirconium Metal in the construction and automotive industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. Europe and North America are also expected to hold significant market shares, with projected percentages of around 20% and 15%, respectively. The Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to have smaller market shares but are projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The global Zirconium Metal market is expected to reach a valuation of around USD 7.5 billion by 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/zirconium-metal-r200



Executive Summary

The Pitch Coke market research report provides insights into the current market conditions, including trends, drivers, and challenges. It examines the industry's key players, SWOT analysis, and market share analysis. The report also covers the market size for pitch coke and its growth in the coming years. The global pitch coke market size was valued at USD 802.90 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of -2.40% from 2023 to 2030 The increasing demand for pitch coke from the construction industry for its waterproofing and high strength material properties is driving market growth. The report provides valuable insights to businesses operating in the pitch coke market.

The competitive landscape of the pitch coke market is moderately fragmented with the presence of several established players.

C-Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, PMC Tech, Shamokin Carbons, RESORBENT, Avdiivka Coke, Baowu Carbon, Tianjin Yunhai Carbon, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, Ningxia Wanboda, Asbury Carbons, Shanxi Hongte, Kaifeng Carbon, Fangda Carbon New Material, Baitailong, and Sasol are some of the major companies operating in the pitch coke market. These companies use pitch coke as a vital raw material in their respective manufacturing processes.

The sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are:

- Mitsubishi Chemical: ¥513.6 billion (FY 2020)

- Shamokin Carbons: $22.5 million (2020)

- Baowu Carbon: ¥48.14 billion (FY 2020)

- Tianjin Yunhai Carbon: ¥3.84 billion (FY 2020)

Pitch coke is produced by heating coal tar pitch to high temperatures. This results in the formation of pitch coke which has a high carbon content, low ash content and high purity. There are two types of pitch coke – Raw Coke and Calcined Coke. Raw Coke is produced by heating coal tar pitch to high temperatures without any further processing. Calcined Coke, on the other hand, is produced after additional heating at even higher temperatures which results in the removal of volatile matter and moisture, and makes it more pure and dense.

:

Pitch coke is a by-product obtained during the conversion of coal tar or petroleum into pitch. It is a high-quality carbon material used in various industrial applications. One of the significant uses of pitch coke is in the manufacture of graphite electrodes used in the steel industry. In this application, the pitch coke is mixed with other additives and baked at high temperature to form graphite electrodes. Pitch coke is also used as an anode material in the production of aluminum, and it acts as a reducing agent, removing impurities from the aluminum. Apart from these applications, pitch coke finds use in the production of carbon black, activated carbon, and other carbon-based products.

It is expected that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the Pitch Coke market with a market share percentage valuation of approximately 60%. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for Pitch Coke in the steel and aluminum industries, which are rapidly growing in countries such as China and India.

Other regions that are expected to have a significant market share of the Pitch Coke market include North America, Europe, and Latin America. The North American and European markets are expected to have a market share of around 20% each, while the Latin American market is expected to have a market share of around 5%.

Overall, the global Pitch Coke market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years due to the increasing demand from various industries for high-quality carbon products.



Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/pitch-coke-r201