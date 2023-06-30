Mini Mall Storage Open Range Of Drive Up And Climate Controlled Storage Units In Its Huntington, Texas Location

Huntington, Texas – Mini Mall Storage, an established self storage company since 1977 with locations across the United States and Canada, is proud to announce that it has recently opened a range of new drive up and climate controlled storage units from 5’ x 10’ to 10’ x 30’ in its Huntington, Texas location.

The drive up storage units allow customers to park their vehicle directly at the entrance of their unit for easy and efficient loading and unloading, which helps them save time and energy each time they want to access their belongings.

Mini Mall Storage’s climate control storage units are an efficient way for customers to safeguard their items against the strong Texas heat. The units stay at a steady temperature throughout the entire year and help prevent delicate or temperature-sensitive items, such as vinyl records, furniture, kitchen appliances, and clothing made out of leather, from being damaged through warping, melting, tearing, or fading.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “At Mini Mall Storage, we bring the convenience you expect to every facility we own. An easy, convenient experience is at the forefront of our customer service model. Quickly go from to storage in a few taps on your device. Simply reserve a storage unit online and start storing today. Any questions can easily be answered in-store with Storage Concierge Specialists or through our intuitive live chat service. Plus, with our climate controlled storage and drive-up convenience, our storage is accessible as it gets.”

Additionally, Mini Mall Storage is also offering customers the 2nd month free on a selection of its units, such as 5’ x 10’, 10’ x 10’ and 10’ x 15’.

The storage units at Mini Mall Storage provide customers with the storage in Huntington, TX, they need with a selection of specialist security measures, including enhanced security with unique gate systems and passcodes, fully fenced properties, 24-hour video recording, and illuminated facilities, as well as additional amenities such as a car wash, auto-pay, and a call center with extended hours.

Mini Mall Storage’s convenient storage facility is located on US Highway 69 next to Jerry’s Tire Shop. With so many outdoor adventures nearby to explore, such as Davy Crockett National Forest, Angelina National Forest, and Toledo Bend Reservoir, customers can rest assured they can safely store their outdoor equipment, with the company’s spacious units able to handle tents, canoes, and athletic equipment.

https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/texas/huntington/self-storage-units-in-huntington-9509-us-hwy-69/

