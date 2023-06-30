Local Couple Launches First Virtual Roofing Company in Denver, Reducing Stress and Expense for Consumers
If you have ever had to replace a roof, you know the time and stress involved with securing bids, finding contractors, etc. This platform is truly a game-changer for that process.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad and Dana McDonald are proud to announce the launch of "The Roof Resource Denver," an innovative new service that revolutionizes the roof replacement experience for homeowners. With a first-of-its-kind virtual platform, The Roof Resource Denver simplifies the entire roof replacement process for consumers, combining the convenience of online shopping with cost pricing.
— Chad McDonald, Co-owner of The Roof Resource Denver
Founded in 2020 in Macomb, Michigan, The Roof Resource set out to bridge the gap between homeowners and roofing contractors. Recognizing that purchasing a new roof is one of the most significant investments property owners make, company Founder & CEO Michael Harvey was determined to eliminate the stress, confusion, and uncertainty that often accompanies the process for consumers. His vision was to create a world where homeowners would receive cost pricing for their entire project in one convenient location, from initial pricing and selection to installation and cleanup, ensuring transparency, trust, and a win-win situation for everyone involved.
Chad and Dana McDonald are one of the first franchise owners of The Roof Resource in the country. The entrepreneurial couple brings both professional expertise and a passion for exceptional customer service to the new Denver-based business. With professional backgrounds in sales and marketing (Chad) and Human Resources (Dana), as well as their personal experience as homeowners and rental property owners, they understand the difference a service like The Roof Resource can make for consumers in a region known for extreme temperature swings and harsh weather elements that take a toll on roofs.
“We are really excited to introduce this extraordinary service to Denver and the surrounding communities,” said Chad McDonald, Co-owner of The Roof Resource Denver. “Our family moved to Denver 13 years ago and we love it here, but we also know the impact the weather can have on our home. If you have ever had to repair or replace a roof, you know the time and stress involved with securing bids, finding good contractors, dealing with sales representatives, etc. This platform is truly a game-changer for that process, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”
The Roof Resource Denver offers a 100% virtual experience, allowing homeowners to complete the entire roof replacement process from the comfort of their homes. This eliminates the need for high-pressure in-person sales meetings, providing homeowners with the freedom to make decisions at their own pace. With a wide selection of designer and popular brand shingles, homeowners can choose their preferred style without feeling rushed or pressured.
What sets The Roof Resource Denver apart is its commitment to complete transparency. Homeowners receive a detailed breakdown of every penny spent on their project, ensuring they have a clear understanding of the costs involved. The installation companies associated with The Roof Resource Denver are licensed, insured, and thoroughly vetted to guarantee the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.
Chad and Dana McDonald are excited to bring The Roof Resource Denver to their local community, empowering homeowners with a simplified, cost-effective, and stress-free solution for roof replacement. They believe that by leveraging technology and delivering exceptional service, they can make a positive impact on the lives of home and property owners in the Denver area.
For more information about The Roof Resource, please visit their website at https://theroofresource.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 734-341-6859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com