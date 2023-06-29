The BuildClub Reaches $300K Milestone on StartEngine

Successful crowdfunding campaign presents unique investment opportunity

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- The BuildClub , the on-demand marketplace for building materials that is transforming the construction industry with an AI-driven approach, has achieved remarkable success since its launch in March 2021. In less than two years, the company has tripled its annual revenue, surpassing $3 million and establishing a strong foothold in the market. The BuildClub’s crowdfunding campaign, reaching a recent milestone of $300,000 on StartEngine , continues to present a unique opportunity for investors to support the company's growth and innovation.



The BuildClub's innovative platform has attracted over 10,000 loyal customers, comprising both contractors and homeowners, who recognize the value and efficiency it brings to their projects. With over 5,000 completed transactions, The BuildClub has successfully delivered more than 270,000 items to satisfied customers. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in the outstanding feedback received, as evidenced by over 150 5-star customer reviews on Google. The BuildClub’s dedication to customer satisfaction has earned the company a reputation as a trusted provider of construction materials.

The BuildClub's digital presence has also experienced remarkable growth. With nearly 50,000 registered users, the platform continues to attract new customers and build a robust community of construction professionals and enthusiasts. Each month, the website garners as many as 400,000 unique visitors, a testament to the growing demand for The BuildClub’s services and the effectiveness of its marketing efforts.

"We are incredibly proud of the milestones we have achieved in such a short period," stated Stephen Forte, founder and CEO of The BuildClub. "The rapid growth of our revenue, customer base, and online presence is a testament to the industry's appetite for our disruptive solution."

As The BuildClub continues its upward trajectory, the company is inviting investors to join them on its journey. The BuildClub's crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, recently reaching $300,000, offers an exceptional opportunity for investors to support the company's growth and innovation. By investing in The BuildClub, individuals can play an integral role in propelling the company to its next milestone and capitalizing on the tremendous potential of the construction industry.

To learn more about The BuildClub and its crowdfunding campaign, please visit the StartEngine page .

About The BuildClub

The BuildClub, an on-demand marketplace for building materials, is revolutionizing the construction and home improvement industry. Powered by AI with an emphasis on convenience and efficiency, The BuildClub's on-demand platform is a one-stop shop, offering 2-hour job site delivery for over 240,000 items.

Visit The BuildClub website or download their app directly from the app stores.

Contact:

Stephen Forte

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Sole Director

The BuildClub

Palo Alto, CA

stephen@buildclub.com

888-423-0323