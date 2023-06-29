Submit Release
Governor Cooper Statement on Supreme Court’s Ruling in UNC Admissions Case

NORTH CAROLINA, June 29 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the UNC admissions case:

"This decision undermines decades of progress made across the country to reduce systemic discrimination and promote diversity on campuses which is an important part of a quality education. Campus leaders will now have to work even harder to ensure that North Carolinians of all backgrounds are represented in higher education and to ensure strong, diverse student bodies at our colleges and universities to train the next generation of leaders for North Carolina and the nation."

