Governor Cooper Signs Bill into Law

NORTH CAROLINA, June 29 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bill into law:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 190:

"In addition to being dangerous for women, the rushed abortion ban was so poorly written that it is causing real uncertainty for doctors and other health care providers. This bill is important to clarify the rules and provide some certainty, however we will continue fighting on all fronts the Republican assault on women’s reproductive freedom."

 

