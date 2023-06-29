SPLC Condemns U.S. Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Affirmative Action in Higher Education

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, overturning nearly 50 years of legal precedent allowing colleges and universities to consider race among other factors in admissions decisions.

“Racial equity and diversity in higher education is a national imperative,” said Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund. “Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturns decades of legal precedent and erodes meaningful progress toward inclusion and equal opportunity on college and university campuses across the nation.

“Historically, communities of color have been held back from educational opportunities because of racial discrimination. Race-conscious affirmative action practices help address systemic barriers and create crucial pathways for Black and Brown people to access higher education.

“This is an attempt by anti-civil rights activists to divide communities of color on this issue – and we will not let it succeed. We remain committed to working together to protect and advance decades of racial progress. Our multiracial democracy benefits when everyone has an equal opportunity to learn and thrive.”