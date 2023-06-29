News Release: Celebrate new fun in 701

North Dakota is one of 12 states with only one area code. This makes July 1 a day to celebrate everything that makes North Dakota uniquely legendary.

“New and engaging attractions are available throughout North Dakota this year” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. “From the stimulating activities of two new children’s museums, to an entertainment hub and hotel unlike North Dakota has ever seen, there are a few new options for fun in the 701.”

The Magic City Discovery Center in Minot is the place where fun and education meet. Kids of all ages, even infants, have a chance to build, solve problems and explore unique hands-on exhibits like the Light Lab, Water Flow and the Magic Climber.

Bismarck is also celebrating the opening of a new children’s museum, North Dakota’s Gateway to Science. The entire family can experiment with mechanics in the Forces in Motion exhibit and create clouds in the Weather All Around Us exhibit.

For all the bigger “kids” out there, Brewhalla in Fargo is a new food, drink and shopping experience you’ll never want to leave - and you won’t have to! Their eclectic hotel is happy to welcome you after a full day of shopping local vendors, and dining and sipping delicious local brews in their marketplace.

Is enjoying nature your kind of relaxation? Then you’ll love the new updates coming to the International Peace Garden on the Canadian border near Dunseith. Explore their beautiful gardens and new children’s natural play park. The newly expanded conservatory will open later this year featuring the world’s largest collection of succulents and cacti.

Get out and explore new Fun in 701 and celebrate all that makes North Dakota “Legendary”. For more information, visit https://www.ndtourism.com/funin701.

###

