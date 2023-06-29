SB352 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-06-29

WISCONSIN, June 29 - An Act to amend 165.63 (3), 165.63 (4) (d), 175.35 (1) (at), 175.60 (9g) (a) 2., 175.60 (11) (a) 2. f., 801.58 (2m), 813.06, 813.126 (1), 813.127, 813.128 (2g) (b) and 941.29 (1m) (f); and to create 801.50 (5sb) and 813.124 of the statutes; Relating to: extreme risk protection temporary restraining orders and injunctions and providing a penalty. (FE)