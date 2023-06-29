Submit Release
SB348 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2023-06-29

WISCONSIN, June 29 - An Act to repeal 710.02 (2) (d) to (g) and 710.02 (3); to renumber and amend 710.02 (1) and 710.02 (9); to amend 710.02 (title), 710.02 (2) (intro.), 710.02 (2) (a), 710.02 (2) (b), 710.02 (4) (a) 2., 710.02 (5), 710.02 (6) and 710.02 (8); and to create 710.02 (1g), 710.02 (1r) (d) and 710.02 (9) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: limitations on ownership of agricultural or forestry land in this state by foreign persons. (FE)

Status: S - Agriculture and Tourism

