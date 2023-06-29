Submit Release
SB349 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-06-29

WISCONSIN, June 29 - An Act to renumber and amend 118.2935 (1); to amend 118.2935 (5); and to create 36.11 (59), 118.2935 (1) (a) and 118.2935 (3p) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring an automated external defibrillator at youth athletic activities operated or sponsored by a public or private school and at athletic events of University of Wisconsin System institutions. (FE)

Status: S - Health

6/29/2023 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

