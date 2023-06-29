FORTY PILLARS ANNOUNCES WISHBONE PROPERTY UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (CSE: PLLR) (the “Company” or “Forty Pillars”) announces an update to the Wishbone Property, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle, B.C.



The Company has returned the Wishbone Property to Origen Resources Inc. (“Origen”) and will not earn into the property. For 100% return of the Wishbone Property, Origen will forgive the outstanding promissory note owed by Forty Pillars in the amount of $1,860,000 plus the accrued interest to date of $161,879.45 for a total of $2,021,879.45. Origen will assume the underlying agreements and obligations related to the Wishbone property. This transaction clears up the Company’s balance sheet by eliminating the debt.

About Forty Pillars

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

