Concrete Saw Rental Market to be Worth US$ 677.9 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR's latest report on Concrete Saw Rental Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concrete saw rental market is estimated to grow from US$ 412.2 million in 2023 to US$ 677.9 million in 2033 at a rate of 5.1% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 285.7 million.



The demand for concrete saws is increasing with the rise in construction, remodeling, and demolition projects. Concrete saws are essential tools for cutting through hard materials like concrete and asphalt, making them ideal for use in such projects. Renting concrete saws eliminates the need for maintenance and storage costs, making it an affordable and practical option for businesses, homeowners, and DIY enthusiasts alike.

As the demand for construction projects continues to grow, the demand for concrete saws is likely to increase creating growth opportunities for the concrete saw rental service providers. Rental companies are investing in high-quality saws suitable for various purposes and catering to a large market of customers who require concrete saws to complete their respective projects.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 677.9 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, walk behind is gaining traction and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Professional contractors segment is estimated to account for a market share of 83.2% in 2023

in 2023 The US market for concrete saw rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Chinese concrete saw rental market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 71.4 million during the forecast period

during the forecast period Prominent players operating in the concrete saw rental market are Home Depot Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Herc Rentals, Rental One, A Tool Shed, Diamond Rental, and BlueLine Rental

German concrete saw rental market registered a growth rate of 4.2% between 2018-2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

“Concrete Saw Rental Services are Affordable and Convenient Option for Construction & Remodeling Projects Creating Growth Opportunities for the Market Players” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

A Tool Shed

BlueLine Rental

Diamond Rental

Herc Rentals

Home Depot Rentals

Rental One

Sunbelt Rentals

The Cat Rental Store

United Rentals

Market Growth Stratagems

Rental service providers strive to offer a diverse range of concrete saw models to cater to different customer needs. They ensure that their inventory includes various sizes, power options, and cutting capabilities to accommodate different types of projects. Regularly updating their equipment inventory with new and advanced models helps rental companies stay ahead of the competition and attract a broader customer base. These efforts are likely to create immense growth opportunities for the market players.

Segmentation of Concrete Saw Rental Industry Research Report

By Type : Hand Held Walk Behind

By Operation : Wet Cutting Dry Cutting

By Power Source : Gas Powered Electric Powered

By End-user : DIY Users Professional Contractors Construction Demolition and Renovation Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the concrete saw rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (hand held and walk behind), operation (wet cutting and dry cutting), power source (gas-powered and electric-powered), end user (DIY users, professional contractors (construction and demolition & renovation), and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

