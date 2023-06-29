ABRYSVO is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 60 years of age and older.
Demographic Subgroup Information – Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine (ABRYSVO)
Refer to Section 1.1 of the Clinical Review Memo for information about participation in the clinical trials and any analysis of demographic subgroup outcomes that is notable.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.