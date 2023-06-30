Streaming and the Box Office Show Different Levels of Profitability
AVOD services like DANO Network are outpacing subscription-based streaming services.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) has emerged as a lucrative investment option, surpassing the traditional box office revenue. The decline of profitability in theaters over the past decade has led investors to reevaluate their choices. With even the most highly anticipated titles flopping at the box office, it is becoming evident that the dynamics of the film industry have shifted.
In the past, it was logical to assume that a mainstream superhero film would attract a massive audience and generate substantial returns. However, this is no longer the case. Despite offering a unique out-of-home experience, theaters are struggling to make a profit. The statistics are alarming, and it is clear that the box office is no longer the primary source of revenue for the film industry.
Dano Veal stated “Nowadays, movie theaters are basically digital billboards and public screenings for streaming tv releases. The unintended purposes for theaters are to promote a movie, generate streaming views afterward, and make films eligible for Academy Awards.”
Streaming TV revenue, on the other hand, has skyrocketed and surpassed the box office revenue by a significant margin. Even with manipulated statistics favoring theaters, streaming platforms are generating ten times more revenue. This shift in consumer behavior has caught the attention of investors and industry professionals.
DANO Network, a prominent player in the AVOD market, has capitalized on this trend. A former Disney employee, who now works for DANO Network, shared some intriguing insights. According to the former employee, the top movies streamed on their platform have grossed more than three times the price of a theater ticket. This revelation highlights the potential for massive returns on investment in the AVOD sector.
Given the success of AVOD platforms, it begs the question: why do top studios still bother using theaters? Veal explains that theaters still hold some value in terms of marketing and creating buzz around a film. However, the majority of the revenue is now generated through streaming platforms. Studios are starting to recognize this shift and are increasingly considering alternative distribution methods.
DANO Network has taken a unique approach to cater to the changing landscape of the film industry. They have introduced a pre-release film investment program called "Bet On Films." This program allows accredited investors to invest in new titles before they are available for streaming on the AVOD platform. This innovative investment opportunity allows investors to get in on the ground floor and potentially reap significant profits as the films gain popularity on the streaming platform.
In conclusion, AVOD has proven to be a better investment option than the box office. The decline in the profitability of theaters, coupled with the exponential growth of streaming TV revenue, has prompted investors to rethink their strategies. DANO Network, with its "Bet On Films" program, is capitalizing on this shift and offering accredited investors an opportunity to invest in new titles before they hit the streaming platform. The future of the film industry lies in AVOD, and savvy investors are taking notice.
Casey Johnson
DANO Network
+1 650-691-8178
email us here