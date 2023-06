Vampire Diaries Stars Persia White and Joseph Morgan Set to Release Pre-Order of “Love Letters” on June 30, 2023

The highly anticipated album is an intimate musical anthology of White's growth as an artist and a love letter to her always and forever

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actress, musician, filmmaker, and activist Persia White is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated album, “Love Letters.” The forthcoming album is an intimate collection of songs each representing a love letter to her beloved. It will be released independently by Hybrid Music on August 18, 2023 with pre-orders available now on iTunes and Band Camp . Five of the twelve songs are available immediately with album orders on Band Camp. “Love Letters” will also offer a limited edition 12” LP pressed on BIO vinyl, making it one of the world's first plastic-free vinyl records ever produced, and will include an LP booklet with pictures, lyrics, and liner notes.Well known for her eight years on the award-winning TV series “Girlfriends" and “The Vampire Diaries,” Persia's innovative artistry expands beyond film and TV into her musical career, leveraging collaborations with renowned artists such as Gary Wallis of Pink Floyd, Dominique Miller of Sting, and Tricky, to name a few.Each song on “Love Letters” resonates with authenticity and raw emotion. With her unique blend of electronic, soul, trip-hop, and rock influences that she calls "electro-hybrid black girl magic," Persia effortlessly weaves together tales of love, loss, and discovering the strength to reach through the wreckage of a broken heart, for love. Filled with heartfelt lyrics, rich melodies, and Persia’s soul-stirring vocals, “Love Letters” sends a message to the heart.“Love Letters” reflects Persia’s evolution as an artist and musician. From the introspective and vulnerable "Naked" to the empowering anthem of unbreakable love in “Always and Forever” featuring the voice of Joseph Morgan and her daughter Mecca Morgan White, Persia delivers an emotional depth that connects every note with sincerity and passion. To create a buzz for the forthcoming album, White has already released the sultry single "Vampire" with a breathtaking music video Persia directed, wrote, and produced, with gorgeous underwater sequences, and hauntingly beautiful imagery, starring the original vampire himself, Joseph Morgan. The success of the single and video have garnered anticipation for the full album."I poured my heart and soul into “Love Letters;” it was a deeply personal and cathartic experience,” says Persia. “The love for my family, the pain I have survived, and the passion that holds my heart together are all part of this music, but Joseph is the main inspiration. He is my always and forever, and I dedicate this album to him.”The album was meticulously crafted over twelve months, primarily in Toronto, Canada, at Nobel Street Studios. Persia wrote, produced, and arranged all the songs, with mixing completed by the iconic George Seara and mastered by legendary Chris Gehringer.“It’s been over ten years since I released an album, but I never really stepped away from music; I just stepped away from being in the spotlight so I could keep my family together,” says Persia. “The beginning of my relationship with my husband, Joseph Morgan, was challenging because I experienced racism, cyberbullying, even death threats because of it. Despite that, I decided to keep being kind and putting love out into the world, even when it didn’t seem to be working. I stood by love.”“Then the pandemic hit,” Persia continued. “With so much suffering and pain in the world, I wanted to do something good, I wanted to share as much love and encouragement with people as I could. So, Joseph and I hosted live-streamed shows online from our home. We spread love and engaged and connected with an incredible group of people that I have come to truly love. They are part of my butterfly family circle, and part of my music. I hope "Love Letters" resonates with listeners and serves as a reminder that embracing your true self, the love inside you, is the most powerful thing in the world. It teaches you to keep reaching for the light, even when you find yourself in the darkest of places."To celebrate the release of “Love Letters,” Persia and Joseph Morgan will be hosting two special live events in August. The Always and Forever Convention in Conyers GA, and The Vampire Diaries Reunion Convention in New Orleans.Fans can expect an exciting night with free giveaways, fan engagement, games, and more. Additional events will be available online as well.Fans who order “Love Letters,” can qualify for a chance to win surprise gifts. For more details, visit the EVENTS page on persiawhitemusic.com . Find out more about the album and events visit persiawhitemusic.com.