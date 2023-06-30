NorthShore Medical Group To Join One Community Health
Enhanced care and expanded services for the Columbia River Gorge communities in both Oregon and Washington.WHITE SALMON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One Community Health (OCH) and NorthShore Medical Group (NSMG), two of the Columbia River Gorge’s primary care groups, are joining forces to increase health services for Gorge residents on both sides of the Columbia River. Starting in January 2024, NorthShore Medical Group will become part of One Community Health.
Both organizations have deep community roots. NSMG was founded in 1974 and OCH in 1986, and both share the goal of delivering exceptional patient-centered care. By combining forces, patients will benefit from more convenient access and expanded services.
"Teaming up will allow us to bring the best possible care to our patients," says Allen LaBerge, MD of NSMG. “At NorthShore we consider it a great privilege to care for our neighbors and community. Growing together with One Community Health will be a great thing for the health of the Gorge.”
The combination will bring many positive changes, with both organizations enthusiastic about new health services becoming more accessible for people living in Washington. Both organizations are also committed to making sure it’s easy for patients to continue to receive the same great care experience they have grown to expect. “We will have the same providers and staff. Patients can continue to call the same phone numbers, and we’ll remain here for the community 7 days a week,” says Chris Samuels, MD at NSMG.
"We're excited to be able to better support our communities," continues Dr. Chris Samuels. "OCH provides a broad range of services for patients and community members. Washington patients will have access to important services like diabetic educators, dental care, additional mental health services, and mobile clinics.”
People with health insurance, as well as those without insurance, will continue to be welcomed as patients. Both organizations receive federal funding to provide services to all, regardless of insurance status. Medicare, Medicaid (Apple Health and Oregon Health Plan), and most commercial insurance plans are accepted. Both organizations offer a comprehensive sliding scale discount program for people without insurance. New to NSMG patients will be the opportunity to utilize the sliding scale discount program for insurance plans with high deductibles, copayments, or limited coverage. Additionally, NSMG patients will no longer have a Medicare Part B deductible.
“The team at NSMG has been providing outstanding care to the Gorge community for nearly 50 years. We are honored to come together to continue to build upon that strong legacy and expand access to essential services like dental care and obstetrics for Washington community members,” says Max Janasik, Chief Executive Officer at One Community Health. “Most importantly the team at NSMG operates with shared values to our own and puts patients first in their decisions. The combined expertise, passion, and outstanding providers both organizations bring together will help ensure Gorge residents have access to excellent care for decades to come.”
About One Community Health
One Community Health (OCH) is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center with locations in The Dalles and Hood River, Oregon, and two mobile medical clinics. Formerly known as La Clínica del Cariño Family Health Care Center, Inc., OCH was founded in 1986 to care for migrant farmworkers and other vulnerable communities in the Gorge. OCH is a Tier 5 Patient-Centered Primary Care Home and has received accolades such as the Best Primary Care Clinic of 2019 by the Central Oregon Independent Practice Association. OCH has also been recognized as a Top Workplace in Oregon and SW Washington in both 2021 and 2022.
OCH currently provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and outreach services to more than 23,000 patients. Dedicated to advancing health & social justice for all community members, OCH serves patients from the Mid-Columbia River Gorge Region: Wasco, Hood River, Klickitat, and Skamania Counties.
About NorthShore Medical Group
NorthShore Medical Group (NSMG) is committed to providing high quality primary care to everyone in our community. Founded in 1974 and formerly known as Mid Columbia Family Health Center, NSMG has offices in White Salmon and Stevenson. Open seven days a week, they deliver medical and behavioral health services to more than 18,000 patients and their families throughout Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, and Wasco Counties. NSMG is an award-winning teaching site for the University of Washington School of Medicine, Department of Family Medicine.
