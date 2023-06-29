Submit Release
VitalHub Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on June 28, 2023. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 17,794,108
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 43,629,921
Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 40.784%
   

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHub’s management information circular dated May 25, 2023 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of
Nominee		 Vote For % Withheld Vote %
Barry
Tissenbaum		 15,919,133 89.603 1,847,248 10.397
Roger Dent 14,730,793 82.914 3,035,588 17.086
Stephen
Garrington		 17,762,081 99.976 4,300 0.024
Chris Schnarr 14,780,748 83.195 2,985,633 16.805
Dan Matlow 17,763,381 99.983 3,000 0.017
Francis Shen 17,763,381 99.983 3,000 0.017
Tony Shen 15,922,133 89.619 1,844,248 10.381
 

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

  Vote For % Withheld Vote %
MNP LLP 17,794,108 100.000 0 0.000
 

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 350 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com


