Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd Announces Implementation of ADS Ratio Change

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX/NASDAQ:AHI) (“Advanced Health Intelligence”, “AHI” or the “Company”) announces today that its planned ratio change of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to its non-traded ordinary shares from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing seven (7) ordinary shares to the new ratio of one (1) ADS representing twenty-eight (28) ordinary shares shall become effective on June 30, 2023. The ratio change will have the same effect as a reverse split of the existing ADSs of 1 new ADS for every 4 old ADSs. The effective date for the ratio change is June 29, 2023, and the Company’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “AHI” with a new CUSIP Number 00777C 203.

Today, trading of the ADSs on Nasdaq was prematurely halted in anticipation of the effectiveness of the ratio change. It is our understanding after conversations with Nasdaq that trading of the ADSs will resume on June 30, 2023.

On June 27, 2022, the Company announced that it received notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. As a result of the change in ADS ratio, the price of its ADS is expected to increase proportionally, although AHI can give no assurance that the ADS price after the change in ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than 4 times the ADS price before the change.

The company has taken this step to regain compliance with the Rule. Once the ratio change has taken effect, the ADSs must trade at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive business days for the Company to regain compliance with the bid price rule. Nasdaq’s written notice does not affect the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock at this time, and the Company will look to remedy the position as stated above and resolve this listing deficiency.

No action is required by holders of ADSs to affect the ratio change, as the change will be affected on the books of the ADS depositary.

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and the depositary bank will attempt to sell them with the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements to be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

The Board of Advanced Health Intelligence Limited has approved this announcement.

Scott Montgomery

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd

E: admin@ahi.tech Vlado Bosanac

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd

E: admin@ahi.tech

About Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (‘AHI’) delivers scalable health assessment, risk stratification and digital triage capabilities to healthcare providers, insurers, employers, and government agencies all over the world via our proprietary technology and processes.

Since 2014, AHI has been delivering Health-tech innovation via a smartphone, starting with the world's first on-device body dimensioning capability. AHI has developed a patented technology, showcasing the next frontier in digitising healthcare with a suite of componentised solutions, culminating in:

Body dimension and composition assessment to identify the comorbidities of obesity, such as diabetes risk estimates;

Blood biomarker prediction, including HbA1C, HDL, LDL, and 10-year mortality risk;

Transdermal Optical Imaging to return vital signs and cardiovascular disease risk estimates;

On-device dermatological skin identification across 588 skin conditions across 133 categories (Inc. Melanoma); and

Assisting partners in delivering personalised therapeutic and non-therapeutic health coaching to improve daily habits and build health literacy.

Our world-class team of subject matter experts in machine learning, AI, computer vision, and medically trained data scientists ensure that AHI’s technology is at the forefront of innovation and the needs of our consumers.

With a focus on impact at scale, AHI is proud to showcase this milestone in digital healthcare transformation, delivering a biometrically derived triage solution accessible on and via a smartphone. With these advanced technologies, AHI helps its partners identify risks across their consumers and triage them into right-care pathways for proactive health management at a population scale.

For more information, please visit: www.ahi.tech

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Advance Health Intelligence, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths, and strategies of Advance Health Intelligence. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made, or perceived to be made, in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analysis, and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Advanced Health Intelligence's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Advance Health Intelligence as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Advance Health Intelligence undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.