"Horror V Horror" A New Podcast Soon To Be Launched By Child Fiction Author Mortaza Tokhy

The horror genre has witnessed a thrilling rise in the popularity of child authors, and one shining example is Mortaza Tokhy who is almost 12 years old.

The more I wrote my stories the more I thought of what actors that play those roles in movies would think about”
— Mortaza Tokhy
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the thrilling world of horror fiction writing, Mortaza Tokhy, a 12-year-old book author has now ventured into the realm of podcasting. His podcast he entitled "Horror V Horror" ( www,horrorvhorror.com )where Mortaza conducts exclusive interviews with horror film actors. He says he will face off against actors in a battle of terror.

" The more I wrote my stories the more I thought of what actors that play those roles in movies would think about," says Mortaza. He says that the idea came to him when writing his last published e-book Shadow of The Beast which has since been released.

At just 12 years old, Mortaza has already published four spine-chilling books that have captivated readers worldwide; The Lacking City, Shadow of The Beast, The Hidden Chamber and The Town That Disappeared.

" Horror V Horror will be a great podcast," Mortaza explains " and it's something I believe will also make me a better story teller and fiction writer"

About Mortaza Tokhy

Mortaza Tokhy, the almost 12-year-old mastermind behind some of the most bone-chilling horror stories. With four published books under his belt, this young prodigy is redefining what it means to be a horror writer.

Website: www.horrorvhorror.com

The Lacking City

