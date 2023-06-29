"Horror V Horror" A New Podcast Soon To Be Launched By Child Fiction Author Mortaza Tokhy

The Hidden Chamber Shadow Of The Beast The Town That Disappeared

The horror genre has witnessed a thrilling rise in the popularity of child authors, and one shining example is Mortaza Tokhy who is almost 12 years old.

The more I wrote my stories the more I thought of what actors that play those roles in movies would think about” — Mortaza Tokhy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the thrilling world of horror fiction writing, Mortaza Tokhy, a 12-year-old book author has now ventured into the realm of podcasting. His podcast he entitled "Horror V Horror" ( www,horrorvhorror.com )where Mortaza conducts exclusive interviews with horror film actors. He says he will face off against actors in a battle of terror." The more I wrote my stories the more I thought of what actors that play those roles in movies would think about," says Mortaza. He says that the idea came to him when writing his last published e-book Shadow of The Beast which has since been released.The horror genre has witnessed a thrilling rise in the popularity of child authors, and one shining example is Mortaza Tokhy. At just 12 years old, Mortaza has already published four spine-chilling books that have captivated readers worldwide; The Lacking City, Shadow of The Beast, The Hidden Chamber and The Town That Disappeared." Horror V Horror will be a great podcast," Mortaza explains " and it's something I believe will also make me a better story teller and fiction writer"About Mortaza TokhyMortaza Tokhy, the almost 12-year-old mastermind behind some of the most bone-chilling horror stories. With four published books under his belt, this young prodigy is redefining what it means to be a horror writer.Website: www.horrorvhorror.com

