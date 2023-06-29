RIDOH Recommends Several Beach Closings

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:

- Scarborough South in Narragansett - Easton's Beach in Newport - Third Beach and Peabody's Beach in Middletown - Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth - City Park and Conimicut Beach in Warwick - Kent County YMCA in Warwick

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/