TWRA Herb Parsons Lake Closed Due to Storm Damage

FAYETTE COUNTY --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will close Herb Parsons Lake until further notice. The closure is due to storm damage from straight-line winds on June 25.

A storm with 70-mph. straight-line winds significantly damaged the lake area. The area has broken utility poles, downed electrical lines, several downed trees, and structural damage to a building. Due to the dangerous environment with leaning trees and downed electrical lines throughout the property, Herb Parsons will be closed to visitation.

Other West Tennessee TWRA Family Fishing lakes are open. Fishermen and women can find more information about Tennessee's Family Fishing Lakes here.

---TWRA---

From TWRA Region I

