Inslee statement on SCOTUS ruling gutting affirmative action

WASHINGTON, June 29 - Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court upended decades of legal precedent by gutting affirmative action policies in higher education.

“These Republican-appointed judges have again shown their disdain for well-established principles of American law. They’ve demonstrated they are blind to the fact that our long history of racism contributes to the opportunity barriers ethnic minorities still face today,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

“Our state will continue advancing the cause of equity in higher education and government. As with past rulings from this court that have made our society less equitable for women, people of color, and other marginalized communities, Washington state will respond however necessary to continue advancing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the arc of the moral universe that bends toward justice.”

Background on affirmative action in Washington: