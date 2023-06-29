Root, Inc. Issues Statement from Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today issued the following statement:



Root’s Board of Directors has always considered and evaluated, and will continue to consider and evaluate, any bona fide proposal or opportunity to enhance shareholder value in accordance with its fiduciary duties. At this time Root is not in receipt of any proposal that is either actionable or in the best interests of Root’s shareholders.

Root does not undertake any responsibility to update this statement in the future.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

