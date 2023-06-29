Verano to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.
- Investors and participants can register in advance for the call by visiting: https://conferencingportals.com/event/JCtRbgFn
- After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in.
- On August 8, 2023, the live webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/951011580
- The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Verano
Julianna Paterra, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
julianna.paterra@verano.com
Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
VP, Communications
steve.mazeika@verano.com
312-348-4430
