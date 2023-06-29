Zymeworks Appoints New Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mr. Carlos E. Campoy to its board of directors effective as of June 30, 2023. Mr. Campoy brings extensive strategic and financial leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors to the Zymeworks board of directors. He was also appointed as a member of the audit committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors.



Mr. Campoy succeeds Dr. Natalie Sacks, who will step down effective as of June 30 after a successful 6-year tenure as board director of Zymeworks.

“Carlos’ extensive global experience in financial leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries over twenty-five years makes him a valuable addition to the Zymeworks board of directors. He is a skillful, thoughtful, and performance-driven financial executive with a successful track record in leading culturally diverse organizations through complex transformational changes in the U.S. and internationally, and I look forward to working with him on the board of directors,” said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks.

“The entire Zymeworks’ board of directors and employees are sincerely grateful to Dr. Sacks for her dedicated service to Zymeworks. She has been a significant contributor to Zymeworks’ efforts to advance multiple candidates in our development pipeline, as well as the establishment of valuable industry partnerships. We are grateful to have worked with her and extend our sincerest wishes for her continued success.”

“I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to join the board of directors at Zymeworks at such an exciting time for the company,” said Mr. Campoy. “I look forward to leveraging my financial and operating experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to support Zymeworks’ future efforts in clinical development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Additionally, I am also committed to supporting a culture of diversity and individual fulfillment.”

Mr. Campoy began his life sciences industry career at Eli Lilly and Company in 1996, serving in a variety of senior financial leadership roles in the U.S., Japan, Latin America and Europe over an 18-year span. As the Chief Financial Officer at Alder Biopharmaceuticals in Seattle, Washington, he led successful capital markets transactions to fund commercialization readiness for eptinezumab and played a key role in the eventual acquisition of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by Lundbeck in 2019 in a cash transaction in excess of $2 billion. He also previously held financial leadership positions at Allergan plc and, most recently, was the Chief Financial Officer at CytomX Therapeutics. He received an M.B.A. in Finance and Decision Information Systems from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Faculdade C.C. Administracao de Tupa (FACCAT) in Brazil.

Egon Zehnder, a global leadership advisory firm, was actively engaged with Zymeworks in an advisory capacity and assisted in the recruitment of Mr. Campoy to the Zymeworks’ board of directors.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference for people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases. Zymeworks' complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each of BeiGene and Jazz with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in global Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials as a treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks' next clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ and ZymeLink™ Auristatin technologies. Zanidatamab zovodotin is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with a variety of HER2-expressing, HER2-amplified or HER2-mutant cancers. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both ADC and multispecific antibodies (MSAT). In addition to Zymeworks' wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

