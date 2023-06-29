Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships.

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lugano, Switzerland - June 18, 2023 - TELF AG , a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of industry expertise, is pleased to announce the publication of their latest Insights article titled "TELF AG Copper Cathode Rod Producers Maintain Normal Production Amidst Challenging Market Dynamics." The article explores the resilience of key copper rod producers in maintaining their scheduled production rates despite various challenges faced in the market.In recent weeks, the base metals market, particularly copper cathode rod production, has encountered several hurdles. Falling copper prices, supply constraints, and difficulties in sourcing raw materials have presented significant obstacles. However, despite these challenges, key copper rod producers managed to maintain a production rate of approximately 80.33% last week, demonstrating their commitment to meeting customer requirements and ensuring a stable supply chain.One of the factors influencing the market has been the fluctuations in copper prices. The article highlights the downward trend experienced by copper prices, which eventually stabilized and rebounded towards the end. This volatility led sellers to become hesitant in parting with their goods, resulting in a decrease in the supply of copper scrap. Consequently, sourcing sufficient quantities of raw materials became difficult for buyers, posing a threat to normal production levels. However, as the decline in prices halted and rebounded slightly, sellers regained confidence, and the supply of copper scrap witnessed a marginal increase.The scarcity of copper scrap in various regions has contributed to a relatively tight supply. Coupled with falling copper prices, suppliers exercised caution in their sales until the market showed signs of stability. The average price spread between copper cathode and copper scrap was recorded at 924 yuan/mt (US$130.5), reflecting the market's sensitivity to price fluctuations.Copper cathode rod production plays a vital role in the base metals and battery materials sector, serving as essential components in various industries such as construction, electrical, and electronics. Despite the challenging market dynamics, key copper rod producers showcased resilience by maintaining their scheduled production rates. This determination emphasizes their commitment to meeting customer requirements and mitigating potential disruptions to the supply chain. Additionally, these producers demonstrated adaptability by effectively managing their inventory and navigating the fluctuating copper prices.Looking ahead, the copper market is expected to continue witnessing price fluctuations influenced by global economic conditions, geopolitical developments, and shifts in supply and demand dynamics. Producers of copper cathode rods should remain vigilant in monitoring these trends and proactively adjust their production strategies to ensure stability and sustainability in the face of uncertainties.TELF AG recognizes and commends the efforts of copper cathode rod producers in persevering through challenges, maintaining normal production rates, and meeting customer demand. By navigating through these testing times, these producers position themselves for long-term success and contribute to the growth of the base metals and battery materials sector.About TELF AG:TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability. For more information, visit www.telf.ch

