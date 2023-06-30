Market Analysis on Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, Shop Primer Market Cassava Pulp market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary:

The global market for pressure sensitive adhesives was valued at USD 8.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The growth is attributed to rising demand for these adhesives in various industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, and healthcare. Asia-Pacific region dominates the market due to the increasing demand from emerging economies such as China and India. However, the high cost of raw materials may hamper market growth. Companies operating in this market are 3M, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland Inc., and H.B. Fuller Company.

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is highly competitive and diverse, with a number of established and emerging players striving to gain a prominent position in the market. Some of the key players operating in the market include Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Dow, Soken, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, LG, Berry Plastics, Nippon Shokubai, Beardow & ADAMS, Sika AG, Ashland, Xinfeng Group, and Tex Year Industries.

Henkel reported sales revenue of $21.6 billion in 2020, while 3M reported revenue of $32.2 billion in the same year. Avery Dennison reported sales revenue of $7.3 billion in 2020, and Sika AG reported revenue of CHF 8.3 billion (~$9.1 billion). The sales revenue of the other companies in the list varies based on their size and market presence.

Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are a type of adhesive that bonds substrates together when applied with pressure and do not require heat, water, or any other kind of activation. These adhesives are widely used in various industries and applications, including automotive, electronics, healthcare, construction, and packaging. There are several types of PSAs available in the market, each with its own unique properties and benefits. The most common types of PSAs are acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others.

Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are widely used in a range of industries such as packaging, building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, health and hygiene, and others. In the packaging industry, PSAs are used in tapes, labels, and protective films. In building and construction, PSAs are used in flooring, roofing, and insulation. In electrical and electronics, they are used in electronic circuits and display screens, while in the automotive industry, they are used in interior and exterior trim, and body assembly. In the health and hygiene industry, they are used in medical dressings and wound care products.

The pressure sensitive adhesives industry is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years across regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and China. The market growth can be attributed to an increase in demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, healthcare, and electronics. In North America, there is a high demand for PSA tapes and labels in the packaging industry. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate owing to growing industrialization and rapid urbanization. The European market is expected to witness steady growth due to the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable adhesives. Furthermore, in China, the expansion of industries such as construction and automotive is expected to boost market growth.

Executive Summary:

The global Shop Primer market size was $700.30 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $978.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The growing demand for corrosion protection and increasing adoption of eco-friendly coatings drive the market growth. Based on type, the epoxy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the polyurethane segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to remain the largest market throughout the forecast period. The key players operating in the market are AkzoNobel, Jotun, PPG Industries, Hempel, Kansai Paint, and more.

The Shop Primer Market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of a few established players along with several emerging players. The key players operating in the market include AkzoNobel, Jotun, Tnemec, Fixall (ICP Group), Hempel, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Krylon Industrial, Cloverdale Paint, Grand Polycoats, Kelly-Moore Paints, BESA, Chugoku Marine Paints, Yejian New Material, Taicang Lanyan, Rust-Oleum, Huisins New Material, Tianjin Jinhai, and Zhuzhou Feilu. In 2020, AkzoNobel reported revenue of $9.64 billion, while Jotun reported revenue of $2.0 billion. Tnemec reported revenue of $220 million in 2020, and Sherwin-Williams reported revenue of $18.36 billion. BASF reported revenue of $61.91 billion in 2020.

Shop primer is a type of coating that is used to protect metal surfaces from corrosion and rust. There are three main types of shop primer that are commonly used in the industry: zinc silicate shop primer, epoxy shop primer, and others. Zinc silicate shop primer is a two-component system that consists of zinc powder and a resin binder. It is used in aggressive environments where high levels of corrosion resistance are required. Epoxy shop primer is a two-component coating that consists of an epoxy resin and a hardener. It is used in less aggressive environments where good adhesion and abrasion resistance are required.

Shop primer is a type of coating that is applied to a metal surface before it is painted. It serves as a protective layer against corrosion and allows for better adhesion of the topcoat. The application of shop primer is widely used in metal finishing and fabrication, marine, offshore constructions, mining and construction equipment, and other industries.

In metal finishing and fabrication, shop primer is applied to metal products such as sheet metal, tubing, and structural steel before they are assembled. In marine and offshore constructions, it is used to protect metal from the corrosive effects of seawater and other harsh environments. In mining and construction equipment, it provides a layer of protection from rust and abrasion. The fastest growing application segment of shop primer in terms of revenue is in the construction industry, specifically in infrastructure development projects. With the increasing demand for new construction projects and the need to maintain existing infrastructure, the use of shop primer is expected to continue to grow.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Shop Primer market in terms of both market size and growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market share percentage valuation of this region is estimated to be around 40%.

Other regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the Shop Primer market, owing to the presence of established manufacturing industries and favorable government regulations. The market share percentage valuation of these regions is estimated to be around 30% and 20%, respectively.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to witness considerable growth in the Shop Primer market, with an estimated market share percentage valuation of around 7% and 3% respectively.

Executive Summary:

The Cassava Pulp market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market size, growth potential, and share. The report explores market conditions, key drivers, emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities. Cassava Pulp is an important agricultural commodity, mainly used as animal feed or as a source of bioenergy. The market is expanding due to increasing demand for animal feed and the growing use of bioenergy in developing nations. The global Cassava Pulp market size is estimated to be US$ 145.40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 191.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period.

The global cassava pulp market is growing rapidly, with several prominent players operating within this market. The major players are ROI ET Group, FOCOCEV, Guangxi high starch co., LTD, Hung Duy, SPAC Tapioca, Banpong Tapioca, Thai Wah, Bangkok Starch, TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd., Thanawat Group, North Eastern Starch, CP Intertrade, Chaiyaphum Plant Products, and PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener.

Some of the sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- ROI ET Group: USD 700 million (estimated)

- FOCOCEV: USD 150 million (estimated)

- Thai Wah: USD 1.38 billion

Cassava pulp is a byproduct of the cassava starch industry, which can be used for various purposes like animal feed, fertilizer and energy production. There are two main types of cassava pulp - dried cassava pulp and wet cassava pulp. Dried cassava pulp is obtained by drying the fresh cassava pulp after removing the starch content. It has a longer shelf life and is easier to handle and transport. Wet cassava pulp, on the other hand, is the byproduct obtained during the wet starch extraction process. It has a higher moisture content and is usually fed to animals or used as a fertilizer.

Cassava pulp is a by-product of the cassava processing industry, and it is commonly used as animal feed, fertilizer, and renewable energy source. As animal feed, cassava pulp provides a good source of carbohydrates, fiber, and protein for livestock, poultry, and fish. As fertilizer, it is rich in organic matter and nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, that can improve soil fertility and crop productivity. As renewable energy, cassava pulp can be converted into biogas, bioethanol, or other forms of bioenergy using various technologies, such as anaerobic digestion, fermentation, or gasification.

The cassava pulp market is expected to witness dominating growth in Asia Pacific region owing to the high consumption of cassava in feed industry and large production base of cassava in countries such as China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines. In addition, increasing demand for animal feed and biofuels is likely to fuel the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global cassava pulp market with a valuation of approximately 60%. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to increasing demand for biofuels, pet food and animal feed. In 2021, North America accounted for approximately 15% of the market share of the global cassava pulp market. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are likely to witness moderate growth rate over the next few years due to the increasing application of cassava pulp in animal feed industry and demand for biofuels. The Middle East and Africa held approximately 8% of the global market share in 2021, while the Latin America had a market share of approximately 17%.

