Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market | Booming Worldwide by 2031 At a CAGR of 8.5%

Therapeutic drug concentration is monitored through immunoassays, calorimetric immunoassays, and chromatography-mass spectrometry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) is a practice that involves measuring drug concentrations in a patient's blood or other biological fluids to optimize drug therapy. The goal of TDM is to ensure that patients receive the appropriate dose of medication to achieve therapeutic benefits while minimizing the risk of adverse effects. The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size was valued at $1,932.93 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4,415.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

TDM is particularly important for drugs with a narrow therapeutic index, where small deviations in drug concentration can lead to either ineffective treatment or toxicity. By monitoring drug levels, healthcare professionals can make informed decisions regarding dosage adjustments, individualized treatment plans, and medication adherence.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Abbott Laboratories,

Biomerieux SA,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Siemens AG,

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Danaher Corporation,

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.,

Exagen Inc.

The process of TDM typically involves collecting blood samples at specific intervals after drug administration, followed by laboratory analysis to determine the drug concentration. The results are then compared to established therapeutic ranges or reference values to guide dosage adjustments.

TDM is commonly employed in the management of medications such as antiepileptic drugs, immunosuppressants, antibiotics, and certain psychiatric medications. It is particularly useful in situations where drug metabolism and elimination vary widely among individuals, such as in pediatric patients, elderly individuals, or those with liver or kidney dysfunction.

