City of Arlington, Texas Selects ‘SWORDFISH’ to Locate Lead Service Lines & ‘TRIDENT’ for Advanced Water Leak Detection

The City of Arlington Water Utilities has purchased Electro Scan's SWORDFISH Lead Detection and TRIDENT Water Leak Detection solutions, including licensing its H2O cloud application..

Instead of digging or excavating, the Electro Scan SWORDFISH is able to assess buried lead pipe on both the Utility-side and Customer-side of a meter or curb box.

Electro Scan's TRIDENT combines CCTV and Electro Scan Electrical Resistance Testing to locate leaks, measure leakage flow rates in Gallons per Minute, and map internal pipe corrosion.

Electro Scan's DELTA, TRIDENT, and SWORDFISH represent a new breed of machine-intelligent pipe condition assessment tools not relying on acoustic sensors to hear or cameras to see defects.