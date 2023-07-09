City of Arlington, Texas Selects ‘SWORDFISH’ to Locate Lead Service Lines & ‘TRIDENT’ for Advanced Water Leak Detection
The City of Arlington Water Utilities has purchased Electro Scan's SWORDFISH Lead Detection and TRIDENT Water Leak Detection solutions, including licensing its H2O cloud application..
Instead of digging or excavating, the Electro Scan SWORDFISH is able to assess buried lead pipe on both the Utility-side and Customer-side of a meter or curb box.
Electro Scan's TRIDENT combines CCTV and Electro Scan Electrical Resistance Testing to locate leaks, measure leakage flow rates in Gallons per Minute, and map internal pipe corrosion.
Electro Scan's DELTA, TRIDENT, and SWORDFISH represent a new breed of machine-intelligent pipe condition assessment tools not relying on acoustic sensors to hear or cameras to see defects.
Major Texas City Adopts SWORDFISH to Test Water Service Lines for Lead to Help Meet October 2024 EPA Deadline
Arlington is home to 392,000 people. Ranked as the 50th largest city in the U.S. and 7th largest in the State of Texas, Arlington Water Utilities manages 1,456 miles of water main.
“I am excited to start using our SWORDFISH to do our inventory of water service lines at the City of Arlington,” stated Richard Everhart, Supervisor, Water Conservation, City of Arlington Water Utilities, Texas.
"We are delighted to expand our growing users to include one of the leading water utilities in the U.S.," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
"Both SWORDFISH and TRIDENT are a new breed of pipe condition assessment tool that do not rely on acoustic sensors or cameras to hear or see lead pipes or water leaks," stated Hansen.
Able to precisely locate and measure up to 100 individual leaks in a single pipe or identify lead pipe materials and soldered joints, Electro Scan's patented and patent-pending technology leapfrogs traditional leak detection tools in its ability to correctly assess pipes for repair, rehabilitation, or replacement.
SWORDFISH BURIED LEAD PIPE DETECTION
Arlington Water is a leader in assessing its water service lines in accordance with EPA requirements to identify and remove 100% of its lead service lines. And acknowledges that digging on a customer's property is problematic and does not accurately assess the entire length of a pipe to confirm lead pipes.
Besides its cost, digging and excavating also risks the potential for interruption of power, water services, and Wi-Fi connection. As a result of its live demonstrations of SWORDFISH, it's accuracy to determine specific pipe materials, and avoidance of digging on a customer's property were key factors in adopting Electro Scan's award-winning technology.
In June 2023, Electro Scan's SWORDFISH was named winner of the 'Best of Sensors' Award for Cleantech/Sustainability.
As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law & the Lead and Copper Rule Revision, the EPA requires all 50,000 drinking water utilities to inventory & assess utility-side and private-side services by October 16, 2024.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has referenced the EPA's Guidance for Developing and Maintaining a Service Line Inventory which includes the use of electrical resistance testing to determine pipe materials, including lead and copper pipe.
TRIDENT PRESSURIZED PIPE LEAK DETECTION
Tethered and untethered acoustic sensors have multiple shortcomings, including (1) requiring pipes to operate under their highest pressure to hear leaks; risking inadvertent pipe wall damage and burst mains, (2) inability to assess leaks in plastic pipes, (3) lack of finding or measuring multiple leaks in the same pipe, (4) not equipped to determine the size of leaks in an industry standard gallons per minute or liters per second, and (5) high susceptibility to false-positive and false-negative anomalies, with poor repeatability, that can't differentiate or eliminate false leaks until crews have left the field.
The City benchmarked TRIDENT on several of its live water mains and previously completed projects with several other in-pipe leak detection solutions before adopting the technology.
Major advantages of Electro Scan's TRIDENT Leak Detection solution, include:
o No effect from different pressures. Pipes assessed from 0 to 150 psi.
o No effect from different pipe materials, especially Plastic Pipes.
o No effect from noises or traffic. Solution is non-acoustic.
o No false-positive or false-negative readings from customer usage.
o No effect from high or low groundwater conditions.
o No effect from prior repairs.
o Data displayed in real-time for field operators to STOP THE CAMERA and allow AI Particle Tracing to confirm water leaks.
The TRIDENT's ability to enter pressurized water mains through its companion insertion tube, without requiring pipeline pressure shutdowns, limits the risk of damage to already impaired pipes. Shutdowns needed for other devices can often weaken pipes causing ruptures, progressive cracking, or main breaks.
While televising water mains were typically thought to be useful for in-pipe navigation only and show obvious defects, alignment, and construction debris, the ability to pre-locate leaks using Electro Scan's allows field operators to linger or loiter its high resolution closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera at suspected defect locations, then use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for particle tracing leaving or entering the pipe at confirmed leak locations at specific Clock Positions.
Continuous CCTV inspection is never the solution. Its knowing where to STOP to confirm leak locations and clock positions.
A major benefit of Electro Scan's non-acoustic low voltage high frequency electrical resistance testing its ability to measure pipe wall deterioration and corrosion; not available from acoustic sensors, data correlators, data loggers, electro-magnetic, or satellite-based solutions.
All of Electro Scan's pressurized pipe condition assessment products, as featured in Electro Scan's 2023 Product Catalog, utilize the same technology with data reported to its Critical H2O Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud application.
Electro Scan Inc. will be attending the Texas Rural Water Association (TRWA) Training & Technical Conference 2023, July 11-13, 2023, Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, Texas.
TRWA is a statewide educational and trade association with 870 retail public utilities as members that provide services to 3 million customers.
Potential corporate partners, investors, private equity, and venture capital firms are invited to meet Chuck Hansen at the 28th Watervent, October 10th, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH hosted by the US EPA and University of Cincinnati, where Hansen will speak about "A Water Entrepreneur's Journey to Success."
Last month, Electro Scan's Paul Pasko, III, PE, Vice President, International Business Development and John Murdock, Director of Field Services, completed a successful trial of the TRIDENT solution with Air Selangor. Representing Malaysia's largest water company, Air Selangor manages over 2,300 reservoirs and 30,000 kilometers (km) of water main.
About Electro Scan Inc.
Electro Scan Inc. is a leading international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and gas utility market. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment, delivering field services and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks and detects buried lead pipes typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
