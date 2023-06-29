Submit Release
News Search

There were 119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,844 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court Rulings Deal Blow to Racial Equity

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings today striking down race-based admissions in higher education place new barriers in the path of students of color already contending with systemic racial discrimination in our schools and reverse a half-century of progress on racial equity in education.

Affirmative action has opened the doors to opportunity and socioeconomic mobility for communities that have historically been shut out of higher education because of their race, ethnicity, income, or identity. Race-conscious remedies for discrimination are grounded in the Constitution and nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent.

The rulings in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina represent a radical assault on these traditions by a far-right majority on the Court.

Despite this setback, we will continue to work together with our grantees, partners, and allies to ensure that all students have access to quality education, with the knowledge that when everyone has access—whatever their color or heritage—we all benefit.

“These decisions deny students of color a fair shot, and deny this country the benefits of the immense, diverse talents of the full American community,” said Laleh Ispahani, executive director of Open Society-U.S. “In light of today's rulings, the Open Society Foundations remain firmly committed to advancing a multiracial, multiethnic democracy with human dignity, in every sector of American life, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religion, or country of origin.”


Communications
Open Society Foundations 
(212)-548-0378
media@opensocietyfoundations.org

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court Rulings Deal Blow to Racial Equity

Distribution channels: Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more