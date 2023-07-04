Agility Launches Native Bigcommerce App to Enhance Ecommerce Capabilities
With the new Bigcommerce app, we're providing our customers with a powerful tool that will help them streamline their ecommerce operations”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Joel Varty, CTO
Agility, the headless CMS for personalized content management solutions, has announced the launch of its new native Bigcommerce app. The app is designed to enable ecommerce businesses to seamlessly integrate their online stores with the Agility platform.
Bigcommerce is a leading ecommerce platform known for its ease of use, scalability, and extensive range of features. With the new app, Agility customers can easily integrate their online stores with the Agility platform, making it easier to manage their ecommerce operations and streamline their digital campaigns.
"As ecommerce continues to grow and evolve, it's crucial that businesses have the right tools to manage their online stores and drive sales," said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "With the new Bigcommerce app, we're providing our customers with a powerful tool that will help them streamline their ecommerce operations in conjunction with their content operation."
The launch of the Bigcommerce app is part of Agility's broader marketplace plans, which aim to provide customers access to a wide range of third-party applications and services. These integrations are made possible by Agility's composable architecture, which allows customers to easily mix and match different services to create a custom solution that fits their unique requirements.
The new Bigcommerce app is expected to significantly enhance the ecommerce capabilities of Agility customers by improving collaboration, streamlining operations, and providing valuable insights and analytics. The app is now available in the Agility marketplace, and customers can use it immediately to enhance their digital campaigns.
About Agility:
Agility is the headless CMS for businesses seeking personalized, scalable, and future-proofed content management solutions. With an API-first approach and flexible architecture, Agility easily empowers your brand to create and distribute engaging content across channels. Their personalized white-glove service and focus on unique challenges make them the superior choice for enterprise-level businesses seeking composable solutions. Unlock Your Brand's Voice and Solve Unique Challenges with White Glove Service and Revolutionary Architecture, Powered by Agility.
About Bigcommerce:
BigCommerce allows you to create robust commerce solutions without compromising security and scalability. Easily manage and maintain products in BigCommerce and connect them with Content and Pages stored in Agility.
