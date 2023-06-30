Market Analysis on Plastic Closure market, Peelable Lidding Films market, Isobornyl Acrylate market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary:

The global plastic closure market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to increasing demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. The market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years, leading to the development of better, more secure, and user-friendly closures. Innovations such as tamper-evident and child-resistant closures are expected to drive demand for plastic closures further. The market is anticipated to be valued at USD 21.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2023-2030. North America is the largest market for plastic closures, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The TMR Sensing ICs market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the industry. These companies are investing in advanced technologies to produce reliable and efficient sensors to meet the increasing demand for TMR sensing ICs. Infineon, TDK, Coto Techinology, Crocus Technology, Omron, and MultiDimension Technology are some of the significant players. These companies are contributing to the growth of the TMR Sensing ICs market by developing innovative solutions and increasing their customer base.

Sales Revenue Figures:

- Infineon reported a revenue of €8.6 billion in 2020.

- TDK Corporation generated a revenue of JPY 1.35 trillion in 2020.

- Omron reported a revenue of JPY 690.2 billion in 2020.

Plastic closures are essential components used in a wide range of product packaging industries. There are different types of plastic closure, including PP closure, PE closure, and other. PP Closure is the most popular type, made from polypropylene material and commonly used for applications such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics packaging. PE Closure, on the other hand, is made from polyethylene material and used in the dairy industry and other applications where a tight seal is needed. Other types include PVC, PET, and PS closures are used for different applications such as spirits and wine packaging.

Plastic closures are widely used in the packaging industry due to their benefits such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and convenience. In the beverage and dairy industry, plastic closures are used for packaging of juice, milk, and water bottles. It helps in maintaining the freshness and hygiene of the product. Moreover, it prevents spillage and leakage during transportation. In the pharmaceutical industry, plastic closures are used for packaging of tablets, capsules, and syrups. It helps in preventing contamination and safeguarding the health of patients. In the personal care product industry, plastic closures are used for packaging of hair care, skin care, and cosmetic products. It adds convenience and protects the products from external factors such as air and moisture.

In terms of market share percent valuation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the Plastic Closure market, accounting for around 45-50% by 2025. Other regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the demand for plastic closures due to the increasing adoption of convenient and sustainable packaging solutions.

The North American region is expected to account for around 25-30% of the market share by 2025, while the European region is expected to hold around 20-25% of the market share. The rest of the world, including South America, Middle East, and Africa, is expected to hold the remaining market share of the Plastic Closure market.

Executive Summary:

The global peelable lidding films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2023 and 2030, driven by increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. These films provide easy opening and resealing of packaged products, improving convenience for consumers. The APAC region is expected to hold the largest market share, due to its growing population and increasing demand for packaged food. Furthermore, increasing awareness of sustainable packaging solutions is also expected to boost the demand for peelable lidding films. The market was valued at USD 549.50 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 853.90 million by 2030.

The global market for peelable lidding films is highly competitive, with the presence of several prominent market players. These players are vying for market share through strategic initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches. The most notable companies operating in the peelable lidding films market include Uflex Ltd, Rockwell Solutions, Toray Plastics (America) Inc, Berry Global, Amcor, Sealed Air, RPC bpi Group, Mondi Group, Plastopil Hazorea, Effegidi International, Flexopack SA, Winpak Ltd, Coveris, Flair Flexible Packaging, Cosmo Films, Constantia Flexibles Group, and Transcendia Inc.

The sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Amcor: $12.5 billion in fiscal year 2020

- Berry Global: $11.7 billion in fiscal year 2020

- Constantia Flexibles Group: €2.4 billion in fiscal year 2020

Peelable lidding films are widely used in food packaging industry for easy opening and convenient use. There are various types of peelable lidding films available in the market, including Polyethylene (PE), Polyamide (PA), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Poluethylene Terephthalate (PET). PE films are known for their excellent sealing and barrier properties, while PA films have high puncture resistance and good transparency. PP films offer excellent mechanical strength and flexibility, while PVC films are known for their odour and taste barrier properties. PET films are widely used for their excellent dimensional stability and resistance to high temperatures.

Peelable lidding films are widely used in household, supermarkets, and restaurants for packaging and preserving food products. In households, these films are used to cover plates, bowls, and containers to keep the food fresh and avoid spillage or contamination. In supermarkets, peelable lidding films are used to package different food products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy products, and provide easy opening and reclosing options to promote convenience and usability. In restaurants, these films are used for takeout and delivery services, ensuring that the food remains fresh during transport and delivery.

The global peelable lidding films market is expected to dominate in North America and Europe regions due to the increasing consumption of packaged food and rising demand for convenience food products. The market share percent valuation for North America is expected to be around 35%, while Europe's market share percent valuation is expected to be approximately 30%.

In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for peelable lidding films is also expected to rise significantly due to the growth of the food packaging industry in the region. The market share percent valuation for Asia Pacific is anticipated to be around 25%.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also expected to witness steady growth in the peelable lidding films market due to the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages. The market share percent valuation for these regions is expected to be around 5% and 2%, respectively.

Executive Summary:

The global Isobornyl Acrylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Increasing demand for environmentally sustainable materials in adhesives, coatings and polymer applications, as well as the growth of end-use industries such as construction, automotive and electronics, are driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, due to the rapid industrialization and increasing disposable income in the region. The market is dominated by leading companies such as DOW Chemicals, Hexion Inc., Sartomer, and BASF. The Isobornyl Acrylate market is estimated to reach USD 84.00 million by 2030.

The global market for Isobornyl Acrylate is highly fragmented and competitive with several global, regional, and local players operating in the market. The key players operating in the market include NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Sartomer (ARKEMA), Evonik, Green Pine, Osaka Organic Chem, Solvay, DSM, Tianchi Chemical, IGM Resin, WUXI ACRYL TECHNOLOGY, Jinan Yudong Tech, and others. Several of the above-listed companies have reported impressive sales revenue figures. For example, NIPPON SHOKUBAI reported a sales revenue of USD 8.2 billion in FY2020, while Evonik reported sales revenue of EUR 12.2 billion in 2020. Solvay reported sales revenue of EUR 9.8 billion in 2020.

Isobornyl Acrylate and Isobornyl Methacrylate are two different types of isobornyl esters used in the production of coatings, adhesives, and other chemical products. Isobornyl Acrylate is a clear, colorless liquid that is insoluble in water but soluble in organic solvents. It is valued for its excellent adhesion, chemical and weather resistance, and low toxicity. Isobornyl Methacrylate is a similar compound but contains a methacrylic acid functional group instead of an acrylic acid group. This gives it a higher reactivity and lower viscosity than Isobornyl Acrylate, making it easier to work with in some applications.

Isobornyl Acrylate is a type of monomer that is used in various applications in the chemical industry. One of its main uses is as a reactive diluent in the synthesis of resins. This helps to improve the viscosity and flow properties of the resin, making it easier to handle and use. Isobornyl Acrylate is also used in the synthesis of other types of polymers, such as adhesives, coatings, and composites. The unique chemical properties of this monomer make it a popular choice for a wide range of industrial applications.

The isobornyl acrylate market is projected to witness substantial growth in the next few years across various regions such as North America, APAC, Europe, USA, and China. The increasing demand for UV curable coatings, adhesives, and inks coupled with the growth of industries such as automotive, packaging, and construction is expected to boost the market growth in North America and Europe. The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand from the packaging, construction, and automotive industries in countries like China and India. The increasing investment in research and development activities and the growth of the end-use industries in the USA is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

