Techmer PM Introduces CupronColor Antimicrobial Technology with Broader Color Range

CupronColor comes with antimicrobial properties and color flexibility

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON, Tenn., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a Clinton-based compounder and materials design specialist, is proud to announce its latest innovation – CupronColor. This cutting-edge solution is the result of Techmer PM's successful collaboration with Cupron®, combining Cupron's copper technology with Techmer PM's dispersion capabilities to create high-quality materials.



CupronColor now offers customers a broad portfolio of vibrant colors. This exciting development allows customers to leverage revolutionary color and odor-protecting antimicrobial technology while enjoying enhanced flexibility in product styling.

“We were originally only able to produce Cupron® masterbatches with specific colors due to the inherent reddish hue of copper,” says David Turner, Techmer PM’s vice president of design and business development. “No longer having this limitation allows customers to deliver comprehensive color offerings for all their key markets and product applications.”

Colors available with CupronColor can be utilized in various fiber applications such as carpets, rugs, textiles, apparel, and upholstery. “We have completed exposure and wash testing with the new colors to ensure product durability. Additionally, we have the necessary resources to sample colors with interested customers,” said Kaan Serpersu, product development and sustainability manager of Techmer PM.

In addition to offering a wide array of colors for antimicrobial products, Techmer PM can help customers ensure they meet the EPA requirements for being a non-public health claim or assist customers if they want to register with the EPA for a public health claim. Public health claims can only be made with EPA registration. All claims provided are for protecting the plastic parts themselves and are not to be construed as public health claims.

Techmer PM is Cupron’s primary technology partner, manufacturer, and sales and marketing representative for various market applications. Techmer PM invites interested individuals to learn more about CupronColor by contacting globalmarketing@techmerpm.com.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If you dream it, we enable it,” the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

