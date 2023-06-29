Examining the Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Share: Market Dynamics and Investment Opportunities to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 25.30 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stereotactic surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 37.27 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Every year, 41 million individuals globally die from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disorders, and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). Chronic disease prevention and funding are crucial. Stereotactic radiosurgery is a very precise type of therapeutic radiation that can be used to treat brain and spine disorders such as cancer, epilepsy, trigeminal neuralgia, and arteriovenous malformations. Stereotactic radiosurgery does not require an incision or opening; instead, X-ray beams are precisely aimed at aberrant tissues through the skin from numerous directions. Radiosurgery operates similarly to other modalities of therapeutic radiology. The X-ray beams damage or destroy the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of cells in aberrant places, preventing them from reproducing and growing. The aberrant tissue becomes inert and eventually diminishes with proper therapy. A mechanized arm that travels around the patient during therapy can be used to treat lesions in the spine or other areas.

The stereotactic surgery devices market refers to the global industry involved in the manufacturing and distribution of devices used in stereotactic surgeries. Stereotactic surgery is a minimally invasive technique that uses three-dimensional coordinates to precisely target specific areas within the body, typically the brain, for surgical intervention.

These devices are designed to assist surgeons in accurately locating and targeting the desired anatomical site during the procedure. They often include components such as frames, fixation devices, imaging systems, and navigation systems, among others.

The market for stereotactic surgery devices has been growing steadily due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and brain tumors. Additionally, advancements in imaging technologies, surgical techniques, and robotics have further fueled the demand for these devices.

Key players in the stereotactic surgery devices market include medical device companies, neurosurgeons, hospitals, and research institutions. They continually invest in research and development activities to introduce innovative and technologically advanced products in the market.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Stereotactic Surgery Devices industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Elekta AB, Accuracy Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems, Micromar, Inomed, Alliance Oncology, Medical AG, Monteris Medical, and Varian Medical Systems Inc

Research Report on the Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Gamma Knife

Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

Proton Beam Radiation Therapy

Cyber Knife

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Brain Tumor Treatment

Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

Epilepsy Treatment

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Laboratories

Regional Landscape section of the Stereotactic Surgery Devices report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 9 January 2023, GE HealthCare announced that it has agreed to purchase IMACTIS, a pioneer in the rapidly expanding field of Computed Tomography (CT) interventional guidance across a wide range of service areas. IMACTIS is a French company founded in 2009 by Stephane Lavallee and Lionel Carrat, who developed CT-Navigation, an ergonomic universal solution that provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing intuitive pre-planning and continuous control across a wide range of procedures, from diagnosis to treatment.

The gamma knife segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global stereotactic surgery devices market over the forecast period owing to its various benefits. Radiosurgery, also known as stereotactic radiosurgery, using a Gamma Knife is a type of radiation therapy. A gamma knife method, despite its name, does not involve incisions, which is not even a knife. Gamma knife uses incredibly precise gamma ray beams to treat a sick (lesion) or developing (tumor) location. This is most often used in In addition, gamma radiation beams offer a high dose of radiation to a small area without requiring an incision. Radiosurgery destroys cells and prevents their growth and a lesion or tumor will shrink in size over time. Gamma Knife radiosurgery is referred to as surgery since the end result is akin to surgical excision of a lesion.

The brain tumor treatment segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global stereotactic surgery devices market over the forecast period. Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) uses a large number of well-focused radiation beams to treat tumors and other disorders in brain, neck, lungs, liver, spine, and other areas of body. Stereotactic radiosurgery of brain and spine is often performed in a single session. Body radiosurgery is used to treat tumors of lung, liver, adrenal gland, and other soft tissues, and treatment typically takes three to five sessions. Gamma knife radiosurgery is a type of radiation therapy used to treat brain tumors, vascular malformations, and other anomalies. Gamma Knife radiosurgery makes use of specialized equipment to accurately focus 200 tiny beams of radiation on a tumor or other target.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global stereotactic surgery devices market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. Accuray, a biomedical company based in the U.S., recently announced that Auckland Radiation Oncology (ARO) will be the first in New Zealand to treat patients with CyberKnife System, a robotic radiation therapy device known for delivering treatments with sub-millimeter precision and accuracy in 1 to 5 outpatient sessions. ARO medical care team selected the latest generation CyberKnife S7 System to more efficiently provide Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) to patients, reducing time spent on daily treatments and increasing number of New Zealand cancer patients treated each day.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

