Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,904 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement Following Attack on Rep. Khan Outside Eid Al-Adha Prayers

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

06/29/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement Following Attack on Rep. Khan Outside Eid Al-Adha Prayers

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement in solidarity with State Rep. Maryam Khan who was violently attacked outside Eid Al-Adha prayers in Hartford on Wednesday.

“The attack on Rep. Khan outside Eid Al-Adha prayers was violent, unprovoked, and hateful. The Eid Al-Adha gathering was life-affirming, peaceful, and joyful, bringing together families from across Connecticut’s diverse and beautiful Muslim community. I stand with Maryam this morning--as I prayed with her on Wednesday morning--in solidarity with and in strong support of Connecticut’s Islamic community,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement Following Attack on Rep. Khan Outside Eid Al-Adha Prayers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more