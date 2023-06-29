Attorney General Tong Statement Following Attack on Rep. Khan Outside Eid Al-Adha Prayers
Press Releases
06/29/2023
Attorney General Tong Statement Following Attack on Rep. Khan Outside Eid Al-Adha Prayers(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement in solidarity with State Rep. Maryam Khan who was violently attacked outside Eid Al-Adha prayers in Hartford on Wednesday.
“The attack on Rep. Khan outside Eid Al-Adha prayers was violent, unprovoked, and hateful. The Eid Al-Adha gathering was life-affirming, peaceful, and joyful, bringing together families from across Connecticut’s diverse and beautiful Muslim community. I stand with Maryam this morning--as I prayed with her on Wednesday morning--in solidarity with and in strong support of Connecticut’s Islamic community,” said Attorney General Tong.
- Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
- Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov
Consumer Inquiries:
860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov