CTS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CONTINUES TO SET THE INDUSTRY STANDARD FOR CYBERSECURITY SERVICES FOR BUSINESSES NATIONWIDE

CTS Logo

We recognize the challenges organizations face which is why we remain on the frontline to provide the tools and solutions needed for protection.” — Joshua Futrell

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a leading technology company located in the North Texas area, continues to pioneer in all areas of cybersecurity with their efficient solutions and expertise in Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance. As cybercrime continues to rise and evolve, CTS Technology Solutions remains steadfast in providing the proper tools and guidance to protect sensitive information and help businesses achieve regulatory compliance.

Cyber threats pose a major risk to businesses nationwide causing the loss of valuable data, client trust, and financial stability. This is why companies from coast to coast have been turning to CTS Technology Solutions to help them navigate the ever-changing security landscape and remain ahead of cyber criminals. CTS Technology Solutions leverages the latest security advancements to provide end to end protection and robust solution.

In addition they are experts in CMMC consulting standards for those working with the Department of Defense. From start to finish they help businesses bidding on government contracts to navigate the regulatory compliance process and standardize their security measures. CTS Technology Solutions also assists with financial record, medical record, and payment record regulatory compliance standards.

CEO Joshua Futrell mentions, “We are proud to be on the forefront of cybersecurity and CMMC compliance for businesses across the United States. We recognize the challenges organizations face which is why we remain on the frontline to provide the tools and solutions needed for protection.”

CTS Technology Solutions offers a range of cybersecurity solutions including vulnerability assessments, endpoint protection, incident response, employee training, around the clock network monitoring and more. Through the tailored solutions and cutting edge technologies, CTS Technology Solutions is revolutionizing the security landscape and helping businesses thrive in the digital age.

About CTS:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, Management Services, Fractional IT, and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. Working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions to help them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit www.cts-tex.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Bryan Riley at 214-577-0056 or email bryan@datatonik.com