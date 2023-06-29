Embolotherapy Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Growth Opportunities To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends –Increasing development of new endovascular treatment procedures

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global embolotherapy market size reached USD 3.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, peripheral artery disease, and neurological disorders, among others, is a key factor driving global embolotherapy market revenue growth. A steady transition towards minimally invasive procedures from invasive open surgical procedures is expected to continue to drive revenue growth in the global embolotherapy market. Increasing demand for image-guided minimally invasive interventions has not only broadened the scope of vascular pathologies that can be treated but has also resulted in a reduction of post-operative morbidity compared to open surgical techniques. Embolization is an advanced form of treatment option whereby tiny equipment is used to navigate the body’s vasculature without the need for a wound incision or open surgery. This enables reduced complication rates, increases success rates, and improves the quality of life of patients.

Embolotherapy is commonly used in the treatment of tumors, vascular malformations, and aneurysms. The procedure typically involves the injection of embolic agents, such as microspheres, coils, or liquid embolic agents, into the blood vessels supplying the affected area. These agents block the blood flow to the targeted tissue, leading to its shrinkage or elimination.

One of the key advantages of embolotherapy is its minimally invasive nature, which reduces the risk and complications associated with traditional surgical procedures. It offers a less traumatic alternative, allowing for quicker recovery times and shorter hospital stays.

The embolotherapy market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in medical technology, increasing prevalence of diseases requiring embolization, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options. The market is supported by the development of innovative embolic agents, improved imaging techniques, and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals proficient in performing embolotherapy procedures.

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Medical Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Kaneka Corporation, and Stryker Corporation

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Embolotherapy Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2021 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Embolotherapy market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Embolic Agents

Liquid Embolic Agents

Microspheres

Embolization Coils

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

Detachable Balloons

Embolic Plug Systems

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Chemoembolization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Urological & Nephrological Disorders

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Embolic agents segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing use of calibrated microscopes, biodegradable microspherical embolic agents and increasing development of next generation liquid embolics for facilitating treatment of a variety of pathological disease.

Transcatheter arterial radioembolization segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of this therapeutic modality for effectively treating both primary and secondary hepatobilary disease and increasing investment to develop next generation radioembolic devices to improve clinical outcomes.

Cancer segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of liver cancer and increasing number of transarterial chemoembolization procedures performed for controlling tumor growth and destroying cancer cells and providing quality care to patients suffering with liver cancer.

Ambulatory surgical segment is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing preference for outpatient surgical procedures, increasing patient admissions in these facilities, availability of reimbursement, and increasing number of embolotherapy surgical procedures performed at these facilities.

North America is expected to account largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising number of clinical trials for assessing safety and efficacy of embolization in a wide range of applications and increasing use of Drug-Elating Bead Transarterial Chemoembolization (DEB-TACE)

