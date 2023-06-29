Vortex Energy Unaware of any Material Change

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, Vortex Energy Corp. (“Vortex” or the “Company”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any undisclosed material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.



Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project located approximately 35 linear km south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador covering over 17,000 hectares. Leveraging the Robinson River Salt project, the Company is also exploring the development of technologies to efficiently store green Hydrogen in Salt Caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

