Expanding Global Craniofacial Implants Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Procedures and Trauma Incidents | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The craniofacial implants market in the USA is projected to exhibit a notable CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, driven by advancements in technology, expanding applications in the field of implants, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. These key trends are instrumental in shaping the growth and development of the craniofacial implants market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Craniofacial Implants Market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by several factors including rising facial injuries around the globe, and increases fall globally to stand at US$ 51.2 Million in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).



The number of falls, accidents, facial trauma, and craniofacial injuries has increased in recent decades. Though the injuries are not fatal, they do leave the patient with lasting facial disfigurement. The global population is getting more sensitive of their appearance and is willing to pay money to maintain their face morphology. This has necessitated the development and enhancement of customized facial implants. This has resulted in an increase in the use of specially engineered craniofacial implants and their high demand.

In general, the market for craniofacial implants is likely to expand more in the next few years. This market provides people with a personalized and convenient way to improve their appearance.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

By procedure, chin augmentation procedure in craniofacial implants is predominant with a market value of US$ 19.8 Million and a market share of 38.7% in 2022. In light of the growing number of people who are concerned about their looks, chin augmentation is becoming more popular.

By shape, anatomical shape accounts for 29.2% of the total market share in 2022. It ensures optimal functional and aesthetic outcomes, promoting patient satisfaction.

By end user, cosmetic & plastic surgery clinics account for 53.1% of the total market share in 2022. These clinics specialize in providing comprehensive facial treatments and have skilled surgeons who are experienced in craniofacial procedures.

By regions, North America contributes 34.6% market share globally in 2022. North America has seen a significant surge in the popularity of aesthetics with an increasing number of individuals seeking cosmetic treatments to enhance their appearance and boost their self-confidence. This growing trend reflects importance of personal image and the urge for cosmetic surgeries making it the prominent market for craniofacial implants.

“The rising cases of facial injuries and falls contribute to the need of craniofacial implants market's rapid growth, providing considerable prospects for innovation and global expansion,” - says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

Collaborations, merger & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by top players to maintain their market share within the craniofacial implant industry.

In October 2017, Sebbin Makes an announcement the collaboration deal with Revitacare is going to be extended to include additional European countries such as Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, encompassing a broad geographic region with established countries for business.

In March 2021, a Poriferous patent was given by the United States of America Patent Office for an implant with the porous outer layer. The implant itself has the potential to enhance the treatment of patients by stimulating tissue growth through its porous outer layer, offering Poriferous a technological edge over competitors.

In January 2023, Embody, Inc. was purchased by Zimmer Biomet. Embody's whole line of collagen-based bio-integrative treatments that promote recovery in some of the most difficult orthopedic injuries to soft tissues is included in the transaction.



What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the craniofacial implants market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2013–2022 and projections for 2023–2033. The global craniofacial implants market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the procedure (malar augmentation, chin augmentation, total temporal augmentation, and forehead lift), shape (anatomical, oval, round, customized, adjustable, and others), and end users (cosmetic & plastic surgery, hospitals, and clinics ambulatory surgical centers) across seven key regions of the world.

Major Players:

Implantech

Stryker

Matrix Surgical USA

Yuyao Jiusheng Medical Supplies Factory

Surgusil L.L.P.

GRAND AESPIO INC

Sebbin

Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products

Poriferous

Alpha Aesthetics (AART, Inc.)

Henson Medical Inc.



Key Market Segments Covered:

By Procedure:

Malar Augmentation

Chin Augmentation

Total Temporal Augmentation

Forehead lift

By Shape:

Anatomical

Oval

Round

Customized

Adjustable

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



